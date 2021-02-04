Get the book
Have you read George Orwell’s “1984”? It was published in 1948 amid the Soviet Union’s systematic political suppression of the Eastern European people. The Soviets squashed all dissenting voices and views that weren’t in line with their thinking.
With big tech’s censorship of free speech, the state-run media, and one-party rule, the Democrats and their nefarious leadership have put us on a dangerous path, just as Orwell envisioned.
The liberal indoctrination of our schools, the purge of conservative ideals, and a groupthink mentality will spell doom for our children, grandchildren, and this country.
If you wish to read 1984, pick it up soon before it’s banned or even burned!
Pat Cummings, Aitkin
Be aware of Great Reset
Jan. 20 Aitkin Age offered a viewpoint written by U.S. Senator Tina Smith, titled Building Back Better is the priority. She may not be aware of this but the World Economic Forum (WEF) is also using that slogan “Build Back Better.”
The WEF is an International NGO which was founded in 1971 by Klauss Schwab. Most of us are aware of their yearly International meetings held in Davos Switzerland, this year the meeting is titled “Agenda 2021” and at this writing is currently being held Jan. 25-29.
Klauss Schwab and the WEF are also responsible for crafting the “Great Reset,” which in some circles is being tagged as being a conspiracy theory. The Great Reset proponents intend to create a global transformation, both monetarily and socially. The WEF has been very encouraged by COVID-19 and are using it as a vehicle to help facilitate this grand agenda, and while the agenda may be a noble one it does behoove each of us to have at least a minimal understanding of what this Great Reset involves. It involves us, each of us.
Former Sen. John Kerry has stated that after the election things will move very quickly with the Great Reset. Ask yourselves, what is going to happen very quickly and how do we prepare as individuals? Government it seems is very proficient at planning our futures and not cluing us in on it.
I have to lend credence to Tina Smith’s viewpoint title; Build Back Better and not view the Great Reset as a conspiracy theory because why would she co-opt a phrase that could even be remotely linked to dis-information and why would President Biden use the phrase Build Back Better? It calls down visions of a worldwide society and environment that has been completely decimated and requires rebuilding like some Lego landscape.
Educate yourselves please and at least be aware of this Great Reset and if it’s a conspiracy theory, then there is nothing to worry about, but if we are headed for major life-altering changes we all need to at least be aware of them and on some level plan accordingly.
Patricia Becker, Aitkin
Republicans sold their souls
Dear Republican party members, why did you sell your soul to the GOP party and me-ism? I remember that at one time you and your party stood for patriotism. Have you forgotten what patriotism stands for? In case you forgot, let me remind you, what it supposedly stands for, truth, honor, liberty, equality and freedom.
Over the last four years, you have continually defended a man and a party that is seditious, subversive, and a fifth column of authoritarian figures that have led you to believe they are the true gods of your soul, are they right? Ask yourselves, how can you as Republicans condone overturning the will of the people by having over 100 GOP senators/congressmen try to eliminate millions of votes from another state and say nothing?
Remarkable, how you made a great shift in your family values, because you sold your soul to a predictor, who betrayed all three of his wives. Just as bad, you endorsed going back in time. It was a country where segregation was broadly popular, where being gay was often a crime, and where the idea of a black or female president was laughable. But admit it, that era suits you.
You, the Republican voter used to stand for Jesus, but you worship a man who makes a mockery of Christianity. Trump said he “has never asked a higher power for forgiveness” and does not need to. It seems to me the Republican voter has done the same thing.
Yes Republican voters, you sold your soul, how much did you get?
Wayne Halverson, Aitkin
Coverage of Palisade council
The Palisade City Council began discussing the need to raise the water/sewer rates in July 2021. It became apparent to the council that a raise in the rates was in order as rates had not increased in seven years. The raise in water/sewer rates was recommended to the council by MN Rural Water, MPCA, LMC, and our auditor.
The deficit in water/sewer began in 2005. In 2007 the cost for water/sewer was $44. The rates were raised to $50.50 in 2011 and again in 2014 to $56. The council has put off increasing the rates as long as we could. The other alternative was to have an assessment done and have it applied to taxes. However, the council felt that it would be better for our residents to have an increase monthly rather than an increase in taxes. Since the rates have not been raised in the past seven years, the rate increase seems high but in actuality it is $3.43 per year. The council does not wish to impose a hardship on any of its residents and will always make special consideration available to those experiencing hardship.
The cost of maintaining water/sewer services is high. It is unfortunate that this increase in rates came during these unprecedented times, however the cost of maintenance is the same whether we are in a pandemic or not. The city chooses to be proactive with maintenance rather than repairs which are very costly. The cost of one grinder pump is $950-$1,300.
During the time of this pandemic, people have been staying home more, some working from home and children attending school remotely. This, of course, has caused an increase in usage of water/sewer.
The increase resolution states: “Whereas future needs of water and wastewater services MAY require an increase in rates. The City Council MAY raise rates at a rate not to exceed 5% without a public meeting.” The resolution says MAY not WILL. The council will weigh the results of the increase and may or may not need to raise rates.
Our city ordinance regarding public meetings had not been published in the paper or voted on. Therefore, the council took the recommendations of the professionals the city pays and increased the rates.
The council has had a wide variety of responses in regard to raising the rates. Few are unhappy, others are saying they expected it, some say it’s about time, while others say they are not surprised. Most understand that water/sewer services cost money and are glad to have it available to them. Ironically, those who are most fervent in their outrage do not even reside in the city of Palisade and a rate increase does not impact their quality of life or pocketbook.
Sharon DeWitt, Palisade City Council
