Questions for MLEC
With the decision to increase the fees for electricity from $30 per month to $49, I now pay more in fees and taxes than I do for the electricity we use almost every month. That is a 60% increase.
Since Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative (MLEC) has 13,500 customers, its monthly increase will generate $256,500 a month or $3,078,000 annually. That is a big increase. If they use that increase to pay for the new building it should be paid off in six to eight years. Will they then lower this fee?
At $49 per month, MLEC gets $661,500 and annually this comes to $7,938,000 before anyone uses any electricity. As one of the owners of MLEC, I have some problems with this, especially as I understand the state government repays a portion for natural disasters now.
When the new building is completed, what are the plans for the old building? Are you going to take the solar panels with or install new ones at the new site? Is there a buyer for that and at what value and how will the money be used? Will that be used to pay on the new? What interest rate is this being financed at?
One other point. The fact that MLEC keeps overages for 20 years and then returns it to the customer without a cost of living increase makes for a pretty sad investment for the electric company’s owners. At a minimal 2% rate of inflation after 20 years I should receive 50% more back. Using $100 as an example I should receive approximately $150. There is no doubt a dollar today won’t be worth a dollar in 20 years. In effect, I am saying that I will get only half my money back in 20 years if I am still alive.
Don Daher, Aitkin
