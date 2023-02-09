On Jan. 26, my wife had two drinks with dinner in Crosby. She called me to pick her up. She didn’t want to drink and drive. She asked if we would get a ticket if we left the car. I looked and saw no signs indicating that we could not park there. We left, still looking for signs.
At this time, there are only two small signs at the border of Crosby and Ironton that say, “Winter parking, no parking 2-7 a.m., Nov.-March 31.” I know I was in violation of the city mandate that I knew nothing of.
The next morning we came to get her car, it was gone. Assuming it may have been stolen, we headed to the Crosby Police Department, we were informed that our car had been towed. The police said although they agree there should be signs, we would have to take it up with Autosmith, to figure something out. We went to Autosmith where my car had been called in by the police the previous night. The bill was $250.61, nearly a week’s work. I talked to Tom who was in charge of towing, he said, “I had to get up to tow cars, so you can take it up with the police.”
Back at the police office, they informed me that I would have to speak to the chief, Mark Vanhorn, who had left by 3 p.m. Friday. The police said a note would be left on Vanhorn’s door and he would contact me first thing on Monday. He did not. I called just after noon on Monday. After explaining the situation to Vanhorn, he said it’s out of his hands and I should take it up with Autosmith or the city council. I said the signs are missing and haven’t been put up since the road was redone. He said, “The ordinance is online.”
I went to see Matt Hill at Crosby City Hall. He explained that the city has been in contact with MnDOT regarding the lack of signage. He explained that multiple emails have been sent to the state highway department regarding the need for the signs and that the issue would have to be taken up with MnDOT as it controls signage for that area. I feel Hill is the only one who treated me with respect. Chief of the MnDOT project Ken Hanson said the state would have to contact its legal team to determine if my argument is valid.
I was told that the street in front of the Spaulding is OK to park on because they pay to plow it so people avoid drinking and driving. I should be meeting with the city council on Feb. 13, 6 p.m. at city hall.
Jacob Kayfes, Brainerd (former Crosby and Aitkin resident)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.