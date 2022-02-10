Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
So we have Biden ...
Some of you didn’t like President Trump because of the things he’d say, I also at times wished he’d kept silent.
So, we have Biden.
Trump attended multiple press conferences and was hammered with questions, yet he would always talk to the press. Biden rarely holds a press conference and when he does, he will rarely take questions. He’s said many times that he’d get into trouble if he took another question. Really?
So, we have Biden.
Under Trump: North Korea returned remains of U.S. servicemen for the first time since the Armistice. Russia was quiet and China was only worried about tariffs.
Under Biden: North Korea is sending missiles into the Sea of Japan weekly. Russia is ready to invade Ukraine and it looks like we’ll be shedding blood as well. China just recently threatened conflict with us over Taiwan. Gas prices have more than doubled, inflation over 7%. Cops killed weekly, daily even, with crime at an all time high. I should also mention the complete botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. American citizens left behind, 13 American service members killed and high tech equipment left behind in the hands of terrorists. The dollar amount is disputed, but staggering.
So, we have Biden.
Trump was protecting our borders, now we have hundreds of thousands coming across from all over the world.
So, we have Biden.
I’m 63 years of age and for the first time in my life I’m scared and concerned for America! Vote in November folks and vote to save the country we love, the country our ancestors fought and died for!
So, we don’t have Biden. If he loses control of the House and conservatives gain full control of the Senate.
Mike Chalich, Swatara
Good neighbors
Judge Susan Richard-Nelson from her courtroom in the St. Paul federal courthouse (or possibly the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals) will make any conclusive decisions about the Mille Lacs Lake area Ojibwe reservation borders, NOT the so called “leaders” of our state: Tim Walz and Keith Ellison.
It’s likely this “newer” dispute will go to the U.S. Supreme Court (NOT state of Minnesota).
The leaders of the Ojibwe said about a year ago in one of several local news articles that they don’t want to “take over” a few thousand people’s homes and businesses in at least three cities along the south half of Mille Lacs Lake ... ”They just want to be good neighbors.” That has been my perspective for the last 60 years that I’ve visited the lake frequently and now live near ... Good neighbors, no problems.
But now, 168 years after the treaty from 1854, it’s time to be good neighbors again by taking over established homes and businesses?
I don’t understand that “neighbor” thing.
Should we all just move back to where our ancestors started 150 years ago? ... make it 300 years.
I find it embarrassing and appalling that only this current state administration thinks it’s OK to instruct MnDOT to erect unusually large signs along State Highways 169 and 47 for selfish political purposes.
Every other Minnesota governor’s administration whether Democrat or Republican has agreed with the 1854 treaty.
Wait a minute ... it’s NOT a state issue, it’s a federal issue and process.
In the meantime, I will make sure that any driver who happens to swerve for a deer or slides off the road during winter driving challenges and collides with any of those enormous signs will have an attorney informed that the large reservation signs erected were absolutely not necessary; propaganda only!
So Mr. Walz and Mr. Ellison, why does it seem so obvious that not only are you interfering with federal issues, you are also causing divisiveness among thousands of people?
How many other illegal propaganda things have you done?
Now is the time to apologize and start uniting everyone by taking those signs down. Let the federal process prevail.
Please search Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman from Feb. 21, 2020 for a great summary.
Mike Jorgensen, St. Paul
Don’t blame Trump
After reading Jennie Hakes editorial, it sounded exactly like the Democratic talking points.
Most of her points can be proven wrong with truth and facts, but that is what is great about the U.S.A., freedom of speech.
We get it, you hate Trump, but many patriots appreciate what he did for our country. In just a short year, we have lost a lot of freedom under this administration.
One advantage of being over-the-road truckers, doing special events, my wife and I get to experience what life is like across the U.S.A. and communicate with the people from all walks of life. What the vast majority of these people are concerned about right now is crime, inflation, the southern border, education, foreign policy and the lack of leadership addressing these issues.
The hatred toward Trump will not solve these problems.
Brad Nelson, Aitkin
Truths vs. untruths
One of the classes required in my college curriculum was an ethics class.
My first thought was that the class was going to be boring. When, in fact what was learned in that class has served me well during my adult life.
As part of that class, we were to search out different political ideologies and media sources; left, right and middle-of-the-ground-leaning beliefs. I learned to read and listen to information and think about it, to research the source and decide on my own what I believed the truth to be.
Questioning why people believe things that are untrue was a viewpoint in the Feb. 2 Aitkin Age. I’m not going to try and justify my political/religious beliefs in this platform, but what I will point out is that the writer referred to 30,573 false or misleading statements made by our former president.
In the process of researching some of those statements, it didn’t take long for me to see that those numbers were quoted directly from a Washington Post news article. So, one of the truths I came up with was that the 30,573 facts reported by the writer were not something she researched on her own – they were copied directly from the Washington Post. That’s where the her article fell apart for me. It became someone else’s opinion that she was copying. For me, that made the facts of the rest of the article questionable. There is no way she could have verified 30, 573 statements. A portion of what she wrote was someone else’s research project. The rest of the article for me was just someone’s rant and not worth looking at the facts of the rest of her story and it was rightfully categized as “other viewpoints,” and cannot be held up as being true.
Pat Becker, Aitkin
