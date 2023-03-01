Letters to the Editor graphic

Letters to the Editor

Free market is best

I am excited to see the free market flourish in Aitkin. Congratulations to all the new businesses that have recently opened in town: Tractor Supply Company, Hallett Antique Mall, Smokey Jake’s BBQ and The Locker Room. I am sure I have missed some, so congratulations to those as well! It is awesome to see entrepreneurs identify the desires of consumers and provide options for our dollar.

