I am excited to see the free market flourish in Aitkin. Congratulations to all the new businesses that have recently opened in town: Tractor Supply Company, Hallett Antique Mall, Smokey Jake’s BBQ and The Locker Room. I am sure I have missed some, so congratulations to those as well! It is awesome to see entrepreneurs identify the desires of consumers and provide options for our dollar.
These new businesses will certainly bring competition to the established companies in town. The market always chases profit. There is obviously an underserved market that these new businesses fulfill. Our hardware stores, feed store and restaurants are vital employers whose owners have invested much in our community. The new customers coming to town to take advantage of our growing economy should help them as well. A rising tide lifts all boats.
Another exciting development here in town is the burgeoning music scene. For the majority of my 25 years here I have had to travel to Minneapolis or St. Paul to get my live music fix. Now I can walk a few blocks to the downtown venues.
Amy Wyant and The Beanery started the trend by showcasing “The Up North Ultimate Intimate Concert Venue.” The Ripple Center’s transformation of the iconic Butler building continued to build the scene by bringing a Grammy Award winner and other out of state acts. Sampaguita provides yet another high-quality option. Music fans from outside Aitkin can’t believe we have had Charlie Parr, Dave Simonett and the Gear Daddies here in the last year.
I have heard some say that the local government needs to do more to help our economy grow, but it is not the job of our city council to pick winners and losers. I am a firm believer that the best thing government can do is provide the infrastructure then get out of the way.
To that point, it is time to flip the site of the old creamery into a parking lot. Give our visitors a place to park that is close to the innovative businesses that are thriving downtown. Why not even install an EV charging station or two? Let’s make it as easy as possible for consumers to shop, eat and listen downtown. Let’s make it so enjoyable that they tell others and rush to return.
Government’s job in a free-market economy is to protect private property and provide the necessary infrastructure for businesses to flourish. Leave the creative use of resources to our more than capable entrepreneurs and managers.
The free-market continues to work in mysterious and unpredictable ways. It is beautiful to watch.
