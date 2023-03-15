Letters to the Editor graphic

World Down Syndrome Day

I love to read because I love words! I read something every day, for enjoyment, to learn something new or just to take my mind off of stress. I love watching someone’s face light up when they hear loving words expressed. I love listening to the radio and hearing my favorite songs and still know the words! Words are a powerful thing. They can inspire you, move you and make you feel great in the best way possible. Or, they can destroy you, cut you down and bring you to your knees.

