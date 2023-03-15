World Down Syndrome Day
I love to read because I love words! I read something every day, for enjoyment, to learn something new or just to take my mind off of stress. I love watching someone’s face light up when they hear loving words expressed. I love listening to the radio and hearing my favorite songs and still know the words! Words are a powerful thing. They can inspire you, move you and make you feel great in the best way possible. Or, they can destroy you, cut you down and bring you to your knees.
Does this qualify me to be the “word police” that Dallas Smith referred to last week that he is sick of? If yes, so be it! I will continue to fight every day of my life for those who can’t fight for themselves. To teach others to use proper words, show respect and kindness to others that don’t fit perfectly in your world.
The last several years has been one heck of a ride. Never in my life did I think that humans could be so cruel to others. Throwing insults around just to hurt others, make them feel less than, sadly to make themselves feel better. It just disgusts me! Many have this thought in their head that everyone needs to be a stereotypical “perfect” person. If you are not perfect in their view, it’s OK to hurl awful, awful words to hurt you.
Tuesday, March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD)! This is a global awareness day officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. The date of the 21st day of the third month, signifies the three copies (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.
The goal is to raise awareness about Down syndrome and advocate for the rights of people with Down syndrome and other disabilities. An opportunity to educate others, because if someone has a disability it does not make them less of a person, or make it ok for someone to call ugly names, or make you feel like you don’t not have a rightful place in our communities.
I want to bring awareness by asking the world and our community to … just pause … take a moment … think of someone in your life, in your church, at your place of work that may look different, act different or dress different. I ask that you don’t bring judgment upon them, reflect on them. Try to see the world through their eyes. If you do, maybe the world can look different, a little more kind, a little more accepting.
People use words every day to lift someone up … or hurt and destroy, the choice is yours. I hope you make the right choice.
Jodie Johnson, Aitkin
Time to woke up
Mr .Smith,
You always end your columns with “See you in church,” which I find offensive. It’s as if because you go to church you have some sort of special connection to religion. Apparently you are not informed about what the Bible tells us about where the church is.
Acts 7, 47-49: But it was Solomon who built a house for him. Yet the Most High does not dwell in houses made by hands: as the prophet says, ‘Heaven is my throne and the earth is my footstool. What house will you build for me, says the Lord, or what is the place of my rest? Did not my hands make all these things? You stiff-necked people, uncircumcised in heart and ears, you always resist the Holy Spirit.’ (The New Oxford Annotated Bible, Revised Standard Version. 1973)
It is hard to follow your accusation that the liberal left (code words for Democrats) are communists, among other hot button words you use. You have the audacity to insinuate that only the conservative right (code words for Republicans) tells the truth. Sorry, but the last Republican in the White House was one of the biggest liars this country has ever had to put up with. Did you see him in church? You complain about all the thought police, but you neglect to mention one of the worst, Donald J. Trump.
You use the word “woke” as if it was a swear word and you repeat the words of Gov. Desantis of Florida regarding “woke ideologies” that he has “banned until the older grades and that the governor has declared Florida the state where, ‘woke’ comes to die.” While at the same time “Minnesota is ranked #6 in the top 10 for being ‘woke.’”
First off, who is doing this ranking? Secondly, you and many others including the governor of Florida don’t have a clue as to what “woke” means.
Wikipedia: Woke (/wouk/ WOHK) is an adjective derived from African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) meaning “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.”
Webster’s definition: ‘wok. chiefly US slang: Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues especially of racial and social justice.
My, my, according to these definitions I am proud to be a woke, that is “aware of important facts and issues especially of racial and social justice.” I am glad Minnesota is #6, I wish we were #1 in wokeness.
It is too bad that you are not a woke, “aware of facts and issues.” Your quote of a North Korean defector in an attempt to compare America’s educational system to North Korea’s is disgusting. Time to “woke” up and become aware Mr. Smith.
Don Daher, Aitkin
