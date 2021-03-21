Uncertain times
Growing up I used to always picture what life was going to be like as a senior in high school. I never in a million years could have pictured what it would be like, though. This pandemic has taken a lot from me and my peers, our junior and senior proms, graduation, homecoming dances, going to sporting events and so much more. As a kid I dreamed of being able to do these things, but now I am unsure if I am ever going to have my chance.
High school should be the time of our lives, it’s our last time to be kids and have freedom before it’s time to go out into the real world. As high schoolers, we should have to worry about things like getting into college, tests, or maybe whether or not our crush likes us back. We should not have to worry about our school getting shut down, staying six feet away from our friends, and not being able to graduate with our class. We should be playing outside maskless, or getting yelled at by teachers for being “too wild,” not stuck six feet apart.
Life during this uncertain time is not ideal for someone in my place and everyday I wish life could be back to normal. We have adapted and made the most with the hand we were dealt and I am proud of how we have adjusted. However, I hope this pandemic is over soon, so the upcoming senior classes don’t have to deal with losing everything like we did.
Maycee Lathrop, Hill City
Hypocrisy
I would like my Socialist Democrat friends to explain to me on what planet the following makes any sense:
• The fence along out southern border to keep our illegal immigrants is immoral but a fence around our Capitol is necessary.
• Our Congress people need 10,000 troops at the Capitol to protect them but they are proposing legislation to take my guns away from me so I can’t protect myself and my family.
• There is $1 trillion that is not spent from the last stimulus bill … why do we need $1.9 trillion more to be spent where 80% of it has nothing to do with Covid-19?
• In the new stimulus bill, people in prison get a check?
• In the new stimulus bill, illegal immigrants get a check?
• In the new stimulus bill, money is paid to people based solely on race?
• Money for a bridge in New York and a train in California.
• $15 minimum wage that was thankfully pulled out
• Money for the federal government to pay for abortions.
• No press conference or scheduled speech to Congress by our cognitively-challenged president.
• Legislation moving through the Congress to have the federal government dictate how voting occurs (the Constitution gives that right to the states).
I would like to point out that our Socialist Democrat Senators Klobuchar and Smith voted FOR the above mess.
Minnesota wake up, I don’t think the above reflects Minnesota values. Let these two left wing senators know that they need to reflect our values and needs.
Robert Dreger, Aitkin
Executive orders response
Regarding points made by a letter writer last week:
Executive orders are how the president manages operations of the Executive Branch (see www.federal register.gov). As of March 10, 2021, Joe Biden had issued 35 executive orders, not 44. As far as “most of Biden’s were without the required legislative approval” - “Executive orders are not legislation; they require no approval from Congress, and Congress cannot simply overturn them.” (Source: the American Bar Association.
Biden did NOT order detained immigrants to be released from ICE custody. A claim made in an internal ICE email was leaked to FOX News and later retracted by ICE as completely false.
Per the Pew Research Center (June 2020), “About three-quarters of adults (77%) say undocumented immigrants mostly fill jobs U.S. citizens do not want.” Per a 2017 Brooking Institute essay, “the impact of immigrant labor on the wages of native-born workers is low … However, undocumented workers often work the unpleasant, back-breaking jobs that native-born workers are not willing to do.”
There are 40 detainees still being held at Guantanamo Bay. According to the law of armed conflict, the U. S. is legally required to provide them vaccines if they want them, no matter who the president is. Not vaccinating them puts service members and civilians working at the base at risk. Over a million doses of the vaccine are being administered every day in the U.S. Forty detainees are not taking anything away from anyone.
Last September, Dr. Li-Meng Yan published work on Zenodo, claiming the virus was created in a Chinese laboratory; her claims have been widely dismissed. Postings to Zenodo are not peer-reviewed by other scientists. Zenodo itself later labeled her paper saying “Caution: Potentially Misleading Contents.” MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) demanded it be deleted altogether. This woman had also promoted hydroxychloroquine as effective against Covid-19.
Cable TV channels, including Fox News, are not under FCC control. The FCC has regulations regarding distributing false information, but they only apply to over-the-air channels on networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox Broadcasting – not to be confused with Fox News), because the public owns these airwaves. Fox News (and any other cable news programs) can spin their own reality.
Why do smart people believe fake news? In a nutshell, “misinformation is cleverly designed to bypass careful analytical reasoning, meaning that it can easily slip under the radar of even the most intelligent and educated people.” (The Guardian). The more you hear an idea, the more you might believe it’s true, especially if it fits in with your politics (e.g., the Obama “birther” theory still bouncing around; the “stolen” election).
I spent over two hours researching and documenting this information because I could not let the writer’s statements go unchallenged.
Jennie Hakes, Aitkin
Dear Gov. Walz
On behalf of 1,500+ members in the Brainerd Lakes Area, we want to convey our appreciation for your recent announcement to loosen COVID-related business restrictions. While we are relieved about the progress, it is simply not enough.
Throughout this crisis, Minnesota’s small businesses and chambers of commerce have consistently called for one simple courtesy — a plan.
Governor Walz, where is your plan?
It has been exactly one year since you enacted Minnesota’s first business closures, followed by off-and-on restrictions that have been dizzying and expensive. Each decision was expressly designed to “flatten the curve,” prevent a surge of hospitalizations, build testing capacity, and buy time for vaccinations. More than 100 executive orders later, our small businesses have made the tremendous sacrifices you have asked of them.
They have absorbed untold debt with an uncertain future. Some watched on the sidelines while other industries thrived, or their customers took their business to other states. They have shouldered almost the entire responsibility for ensuring and enforcing public safety under the constant threat of government fines and license revocations. They have endured the gut-wrenching experience of laying off employees, some multiple times, even right before Christmas.
Some were forced out of business completely, and some are now teetering on the brink.
With our summer tourism season quickly approaching, we are gravely concerned. Seasonal businesses in our area can earn 75% or more of their annual income in just three short months. In 2020, we reaped the unexpected benefits of an extended fall season largely due to remote workers spending a few extra vacation days as their children participated in distance learning. That made up for some of the early summer losses, but that won’t happen this year.
We cannot stress enough the critical importance of full reopening as soon as possible, especially before we welcome most of our visitors again. Events are also vital. They drive commerce and build community. Our economic success is tied to the ability to confidently plan and host these events, many of which are outdoors.
Small businesses have absolutely earned the right to demand clarity, and they need time to prepare. This includes hiring employees, securing inventory, preparing facilities and planning their own events. It is not fair to keep them in limbo any longer.
While we realize that we cannot and should not declare victory over COVID-19 at this time, it is reasonable to expect a definitive reopening plan and timeline tied to scientific metrics such as positive cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations.
We need a plan. Please accelerate your efforts to present one.
Matt Kilian, president, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce; Cindy Myogeto, director, Crosslake Chamber of Commerce; Brielle Bredsten, executive director, Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce; Pam Dorion, president, Nisswa Chamber of Commerce; Katie Wassermann, director, Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.