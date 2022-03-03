Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
About snow removal
As a resident of Aitkin, one who depends solely on footwork to get around the community, I appreciate my neighbors who are thoughtful enough to clear sidewalks of snow in a timely and sufficient manner. I bring my four-wheeled walker and my dog, Sandy, with me wherever I walk, so it goes without saying that I appreciated the effort it takes to clear the sidewalks wide enough for us to pass effortlessly past your homes.
In particular, the residents who live on the corners of the block, take a special effort to clear the sidewalks all the way to the curb, especially after the plows have pushed snow and ice off the street and onto the curb. For Sandy and I, a sidewalk that isn’t cleared all the way to the curb is a sidewalk leading to nowhere, because it’s very often impossible for me to traverse the short walls left by the plows with my walker in hand.
When the corners of a block are not cleared or when the sidewalk in front of even one house on a block is not shoveled, Sandy and I have no choice but to take to the streets to get around such obstacles. This is dangerous at any time, but especially true during the long snow season when the days are at their shortest. Sometimes I feel I’m putting our lives at risk just by taking a walk around the block, for the vast majority of pedestrian fatalities occur on local roads away from major intersections.
For this reason, it’s a shame there are property owners who do nothing to clear their sidewalks at all. One house on a corner is a vacant rental property. Those sidewalks have not been cleared since the very first snowfall and now the snow on top of them is nearly a meter thick. If there’s an ordinance covering snow removal, then most likely the owner is not following the ordinance.
Fortunately, most property owners feel it’s a civil duty to provide for the needs of others and your efforts do not go unnoticed by those at ground level. Hats off to all of you and let’s hope for an early spring so you can put your snow shovels away for another year.
Keith Amante, Aitkin
K9 Reno assists in drug bust
Those of us who live here have reported suspicious activity in this alley by my home for some time and other areas of this city and county. We know they are expanding delivering out in our rural areas, as the same vehicle is noticed driving around more than once!
We are fearful for our lives, why is it allowed to go on so close to the football field and to the other programs for our youth, more programs out near Lake States Lumber not that far from this dealership in this alley!
Georgia Johnson, Aitkin
