Water Wisdom
Leave a legacy of clean water for future generations. The “Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series” runs for an hour beginning at noon on the first Thursday of each month. It is free, online, open to all and includes an interactive Q&A session.
The April 6 program will be “Decrease your water footprint and save money too” presented by Dr. Afton Clarke-Sather, Associate Professor of Geography at UMD. He is a human-environment geographer who has studied water use and water policy for years. Afton will talk about water footprints and how our daily choices impact water usage.
There are some staggering statistics on how much water it takes to make certain products. A smartphone takes 3,900 gallons; a t-shirt takes 660 gallons; a diaper takes 200 gallons; a hamburger takes 660 gallons; and a large chocolate bar takes 450 gallons. It comes down to daily choices having the biggest impact on reducing a water footprint. We may not be using water directly when we order food at the drive-through, but the water it takes to produce the food, the packaging and delivery is surprising. The first step in reducing water usage is to assess and understand our current water usage.
A water footprint looks at water use at all levels, including how much water a person uses and how much water it takes to make a product. There are websites to calculate a water footprint, such as watercalcula tor.org and waterfootprint.org. A water footprint can be assessed at the individual, industrial or country level. In our highly developed country, we use a lot of disposable single-use products because we want the convenience of them. If we consider ways to reduce our water use and therefore our water footprint, an efficient and cost saving way is to think about reusing products, consuming less and buying fewer disposable and single-use products. In addition to the amount of water needed to produce disposable and single use items, they create an alarming amount of garbage. We have the power to make a positive impact on water’s use and waste. It just takes a shift in mindset and an understanding of our choices affecting water on a global scale.
We hope through our Water Wisdom series you will be inspired each month to think about water in a new way. Please join us online April 6 by registering at www.itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. You will receive a zoom invite by email. For more information contact info@itascawaters.org.
Itasca Waters is a nonprofit organization. This series is supported by Itasca Waters’ members, Minnesota Sea Grant, Itasca Coalition of Lake Associations, Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District, KAXE/KBXE and Rapids Radio.
Stephanie Kessler
Itasca Waters Advisory Board
Time to wake up
How interesting, to be offended by a pastor who ends his viewpoint column with, “see you in church.” This was a response by someone in Aitkin after reading one of Pastor Dallas Smith’s viewpoints, it is a curious statement! The offended individual also felt compelled to educate Smith on two verses in the New Testament, I find that confusing and interesting!
I think if this person really sat and talked with the pastor, he would find an individual who cares about his country, our young people, his family, church community, both our world and local community and, oh by the way, our spiritual journey as well.
As far as the woke issue, instead of wanting to choke someone over what you believe their definition of it is, how about if we take the time to educate ourselves about what the other person is hearing and their understanding of what, “Woke (wouk/WOHK)” means. Can we just take a deep breath and be a little bit kinder to each other?
That’s all I’m saying right now.
Pat Becker
Aitkin
Open your heart
Dallas, I, too, am tired of policing. Particularly from self-described “Bible-based Christians.” You know – the ones who assume the position of God’s judgment officers, are certain that they are the only accurate interpreters of God’s manual of the good book, and know precisely who God loves – or not.
These days it’s clear what drives this high-horse group: fear. They cannot comprehend that this world has always been – and always will be – changing. They’re terrified that their 1955 dream-world of white, northern-European-ideology-based, manifest destiny is no longer working.
I’m puzzled by individuals who profess to be followers of Jesus, yet continuously (and intentionally) live in the cold, dark, chamber of self-righteousness and paranoia concerning anything or anyone not fitting their own version of “right or wrong.” They spew doom, gloom, angst, divisiveness, and hate. Instead of thinking of terms like “woke” as being compassionate or sympathetic, they twist it into an aggression on their rights. Instead of bringing communities together to celebrate collective positive achievements, they whine on and on about those who don’t see the same thing that they do when looking in the mirror.
Dallas, I hate to be the one to inform you, but, no, you are not living in the same country you knew as a child (fortunately). Society is moving on, discovering the real reasons we’re here in the first place. We take our concerns for each other seriously, no matter personal spiritual journeys, skin colors, politics and individualities. We accept responsibility for care of this amazing planet God has blessed us with. We try to honor and assist individual’s journeys through their trials and tribulations; of building a bond of love among all people. We’re not interested in tearing down anything or anyone we don’t understand or completely agree with.
BTW, “the new legislators in charge” have been voted in by the majority of Minnesotans. It’s called democracy. And, yes, Minnesota does have a reputation for niceness and a propensity for the concern for others. We’re guilty of “Do unto others ...” and a lack of selfishness and fear. You tip your ill-educated hand when you lump socialism, Marxism, and communism (quite different political ideologies) together in one accusation.
I’m tired of being told how to guide my spirit toward God, and to whom I should be compassionate or not. Of history police. Of “screw ecology” police. Of the “make all kids march in one direction” police. I’m tired of those who can’t (or won’t) see the forest through the trees. Consider joining with the majority of us who choose love, compassion, and positive community building and celebration instead of fear and loathing of anything or anyone you can’t or won’t understand.
Please open your heart.
Chip Borkenhagen
Aitkin
A simpler time?
I think Dallas Smith and I might agree on something: life 50-65 years ago was much simpler. Every two years we got a polio shot in the arm. Black women couldn’t vote. Food and water supplies were stockpiled in schools, where we squatted under desks in training for a nuclear missile attack.
It was simpler, partly because we were kids. Yet people struggled with sexual identity but had no one to talk to about it. Some people knew their body and their mind weren’t on the same wavelength. Many blacks never learned to swim because they weren’t allowed in public swimming pools. College students went south to register black voters and never returned. Life seemed simpler but a wide array of human experiences and identities were still present-hidden.
Smith, three weeks ago lamented what I will call “the alphabet soup” of issues and the “unofficial police” groups. It is the “liberal left wing” and their agenda that are in control, he said. He was against it, I gathered.
As one who replied to his article about the new teacher license requirements, I want to clarify something. In his article last May, he said that it was a Marxist-Socialist program. I responded that having read the 30 pages or more of the requirements, I did not see the words “Marxist-Socialist” anywhere. What I did see was a sense of trying to understand where students are coming from, trying to be accepting of their concerns, listening to them and offering them kindness in the process. It seemed that the requirements were offering a Christian response; a commonsense approach to what life is like. I know that would have helped some people.
As I read the New Testament, Jesus only chewed out the hypocrites and self-righteous. Zaccheaus, the woman at the well, even the thief on the cross received warmth and care from Jesus. I picture Jesus sitting down with people and asking, “So what is it like to be you?” I see Him doing that now, in fact.
We can label people into “alphabet soup” groups. But behind them I know are real people; people who only want to have a good life, like the rest of us.
Is it the “agenda of the liberal left” that is the problem in our country? Or are the issues that those in the middle and to the left bring up that are realities in our world? I wish life could be as simple as we thought it was as kids. But many people were hurting then and they are hurting now. I picture Jesus sitting down with us and asking, “What’s it like to be you? And how can I help you?”
Douglas Larson
Deerwood
We’ll see you in church
In the last two weeks there have been two letters that have quoted the Bible. Since that is the case, in response, I will also quote the Bible. The SEVEN things below are in our culture/society but are NOT compatible with the Bible text. Quotes are from the NASB (New American Standard Bible).
#1 The theory of evolution. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the Earth.” Genesis 1:1
#2 Multiple races. “And God created mankind in His own image, in the image of God He created him…” (One race, the human race, with multiple skin shades.)
#3 Gender fluid or binary. “…male and female he created them.” Genesis 1:2 (Two genders)
#4 Same sex “marriage.” “…A man shall … cleave to his wife….” Genesis 2:24 (One marriage, between a man and a woman.)
#5 Deviant sexual lifestyles and other unfitting lifestyles. “Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, shall inherit the kingdom of God.” I Corinthians 6:9-10
#6 Abortion. “For God formed my inward parts; God weaved me in my mother’s womb… I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Psalm 139:13-16 (I only quoted a small part of the text here, please look up the rest and read it all.)
#7 God loves everybody. “Jesus therefore was saying… ‘If you abide in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine; and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.’” John 8:31-32 (God loves everybody yet only those believing in Jesus, listening to Him and living by His principles/commands are okay in life and death.)
I DO NOT stand in judgment of anyone, although there are those that may stand in judgment of me. God is the Judge and when He says something we ought to listen.
In the Bible quotes above I have only scratched the surface, I could show anyone other verses that basically say the same things quoted above. God says, not me, that a lifestyle apart from Jesus and in conflict with the words of the Bible is a lifestyle that needs to be adjusted to conform to God’s way. Anyone at any time can begin again, Jesus died for that purpose, and make a lifestyle change to follow God’s way.
That’s why I say; We’ll see you in church!
Dallas Smith
Aitkin
