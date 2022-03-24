Question of motivation (column March 9)
Especially during these heavy days of worldwide diseases, wars waged in the name of religions, political and economic greed and deepening distrust of others, a strong understanding of the importance of The Golden Rule is necessary for community strength-building.
And it’s so much more painful when we are further assaulted by such short-sighted, and sour rants from someone like Dallas Smith; someone whom we are supposed to believe is a man of God. We want to trust that a messenger of the Lord would help us comprehend the importance of this Golden Rule, nuanced thinking, and creative cross-cultural community building. Instead, every harangue he subjects us to is filled with self-righteous discontent, negativity and divisiveness.
He insinuates that it’s not possible to call yourself a Christian unless you subscribe to his myopic, ultra-right-wing paranoia. His insistence in hammering his fat, dull wedge of worn-out dogma into our community is heart-breaking to the legions of truth seeking folks who identify as believers in Jesus’ teachings of kindness, compassion, grace, encouragement and inclusivity.
Most people instinctively understand that nuance and balance are key to healthy community building – that life is just not as simple as black/white, right/left, conservative/liberal, Democrat/Republican, religion A versus religion B thought prisons. We are saddened by Smith’s screeds of some version of Christianity that can only be practiced by some hard-edged, self-applicable interpretation of Scriptures, or news sources, or sect enclaves that he subscribes to. It’s so sad to encounter his diatribes against racial justice, acceptance of any- one who does not mirror his version of emotional perception, or even basic consideration of facts (scientific or simple reality).
Most of us are not entangled in Smith’s “ropes” of myopic dogma. We strive for nuanced thinking that leads to a more balanced, positive perspective; a bit of conservativeness here, a little liberalism there, but mostly dwell in the space of “live and let live,” “The Golden Rule,” and in a spirit of encouraging all of us toward restorative, mutual understanding and respect; seeking opportunities for deeper, healthier discussions. There are numerous conservative heathens roaming the streets as well as legions of liberal Christians. True-hearted, contemporary Christians are offended by a preacher who wants us to believe that some degree of liberality cannot share a soul with a love of Jesus’ ideology of grace and uplifting.
Please, Mr. Smith, seek to become part of the healing and mutual understanding — instead of working to further divide our community. Seek to learn why the Gospel was written in the first place. Seek to sow love, not fear; insight, not dogmatic judgment.
Chip Borkenhagen, Aitkin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.