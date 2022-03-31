Do we have to choose between a safe climate and wealthy economy?
I think not, if we go about it the right way.
Take for instance the approach taken in these two previous letters:
1) A letter by Patricia Fettes “Climate change is on our doorstep.,” Nov 10, 2021 aims to make the price of gas to be raised by a government fee on companies that take fossil carbon from the ground. (Oil, gas and coal). That would make the price go up, causing the economic system to motivate the switch to solar, wind, and nuclear energy.
To take the sting out of the price increase, she would use the money collected in fees to reimburse fuel users for driving, making products and operating farms. So you pay more for gas but you get reimbursed. She addresses both climate and wealth – so you wouldn’t have to choose.
2) On the other hand, a letter by Dale Lueck Jan. 12, 2022 “War on fossil fuel the cause of inflation” expresses the view that raising the price of fossil fuel is inflationary. He correctly points out how the cost of many products and services depend on fuel cost. But he does not explain that the low prices he desires will make the climate continue to get worse – until eventually making the Earth a hell-hole.
Only letter (1) aims to have both a safe climate and a wealthy economy. I believe it is wrong thinking to consider a good climate and a good economy as an either/or matter. They are both necessary.
