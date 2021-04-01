Stop the nonsense
Transgender among lady sports is not right. Title 9 in a1972 bill was meant to expand both athletic and educational opportunities for women.
Transgender males are now taking that opportunity from young women who want to advance their education through sports. The transgender male has entered the arena of weightlifting, track and other sports programs for women that was opened up for them under title 9.
It is my belief that the Biden administration is ruining the lives of many young women who work hard for their grades and perfecting their sports. The Biden administration said we are to believe in the scientific fact on virus, but ignore the scientific facts on transgenders and ladies in sports.
Score one for the coach as they may see transgender as winning an event, thus enhancing their own careers. If a transgender wants to participate in sports, create a new category called “Transathlete” and give them a bathroom in school, plainly marked for the transgender. Stop this nonsense!
Wayne Halverson, Aitkin
We need to help the children
“Jesus loves the little children,
All the children of the world.
Red and yellow, black and white,
They are precious in His sight.
Jesus loves the little children of the world.”
So goes one of the most all-time favorite Sunday School songs, a song that has everything – it is fun to sing (most kids shout it out) and it has a wonderful message!
Jesus does love all the children of the world, and He calls us to do the same (you can check this out in your Bible).
Bless President Biden and Vice President Harris for taking the lead in this critical endeavor of helping the children and young people who are at the border because their families were desperate to get them to a safe place.
Now we can all be supportive in the next step of providing help. This is what Jesus calls us to do.
Bob Munneke, Aitkin
Have faith in the people
I would like to encourage people about the concerns with eliminating art in the elementary school (as a separate class).
It sounds like it was a very hard decision for the school board to make. Occasionally, they have had to make tough decisions due to budget restraints. It has happened before, and I’m sure it will happen again.
What always impresses me about this community is that when something like this happens, people don’t just sit back and cry about it. They rally. They gather together and figure out how to solve the problem.
I have every confidence that children will have their art classes. I know that the parents, teachers, local artists and art organizations will work together to figure out how to come alongside the school board and solve this problem. And, you know what? The community solution will be far better than what the school board would have been able to achieve by themselves.
Have hope. Have faith in the people of this wonderful community! I sure do.
Kathy (Brophy) George, Aitkin
