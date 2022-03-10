Letters to the Editor graphic

Clear address signs

With all the snow in the area I want to remind people to make sure that their address signs are visible from both directions.

I recently found my parents sign buried on one side and partially obstructed from the other.

Every second counts sometimes for emergency personnel.

Scott Higgins, Coon Rapids

