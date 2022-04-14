Mining and security
There’s been much talk lately about the need for cleaner energy and for working families to have economic security in a time of global conflict.
In response to the invasion of Ukraine and a halt on Russian imports, the White House announced that President Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to ramp up domestic mining and processing of minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other technologies. This announcement came after pressure from elected officials in both parties who represent places where mining companies are prospecting for their next big boom, along with pressure to remove regulations that they see as hurdles to development.
While we do need to transition away from fossil fuels, for many reasons, we should be careful not to rush forward with solutions to complex global economic issues, when more sustainable alternatives exist. And we should not further degrade environmental protections or rush permitting reviews, which are there to make our communities safer.
The impacts that nonferrous metals mining could have on Aitkin County are not just a concern for the next 10 years, but for generations to come. As people who want our children and grandchildren to live in a healthy world, we have to advocate for protections to our places and communities.
Politicians – no matter which party they align with – will always be more concerned with the next election than they are with the next generation.
A century of mining by global corporations like Rio Tinto has poisoned the air, water and land of communities all across the globe, many of them Indigenous or poor. Numerous examples of destructive impacts from nonferrous mining could be cited here, but in the words of one resident living near a Rio Tinto mine in Panguna: “Our kids get sick from the pollution and communities downstream are now being flooded with mine waste. Some people have to walk two hours a day just to get clean drinking water. In other areas, communities’ sacred sites are being flooded and destroyed.” (Citation: After 32 years, Rio Tinto to fund study of environmental damage caused by Panguna mine - Guardian 2021)
These are not the kinds of companies we want creating “economic opportunity” here, where we drink the water, swim in the lakes and breathe the air.
It’s also misleading to tell people that mining for copper, nickel and cobalt here in Minnesota will make us independent from countries like Russia and China. We still rely on a global network of processing and manufacturing and we will for the foreseeable future – yet the impacts of mining will be local.
Real economic security and independence will only come when we value clean water, invest in healthy landscapes and develop jobs that improve the conditions of life in our communities.
A handful of temporary jobs in extractive industries with a 100% track record of causing harm, to produce electric vehicles few here can afford, will not make us more independent and secure.
Shanai Matteson, Palisade
Time to end state’s special ed cross-subsidy
There seems to be a constant chatter at the Legislature about the $9.25 billion surplus. Many organizations want a piece of the surplus. It is my opinion that the first thing the Legislature must do is pay for services that school districts are required to provide, but which have never been fully funded.
For many years, the state and federal government have “mandated” programming and services for students with special needs (which is good) but have grossly underfunded these mandates (which is bad for local districts), forcing districts to use “regular” education funds to pay for the mandated special education programs. These unfunded mandates have impacted the educational programs in districts across the state unequally and unfairly.
Imagine, the additional educational programming Aitkin Public Schools could offer if there were $832,675 a year of available funding that now must be spent to meet the special education mandates! Again, the mandated services for students are needed and appropriate. No one questions that. But the legislature is obligated to fund them, especially at a time when the funding is available.
Every school district in Minnesota has a special education cross-subsidy. Each school district must pull money from a general fund, which could pay for much needed counselors, social workers, or other expenses.
Earlier this session HF 2657, a bill submitted by St. Cloud Rep. Dan Wolgamott, was heard in the House Education Finance Committee. And the Senate companion bill (SF 4124) has been introduced by Sen. Kari Dziedzic. The bill would eliminate the special education cross subsidy that every school district in Minnesota is experiencing. This would cost about $750 million but would, in my opinion, be the best things the state Legislature could do for public education in Minnesota! For the first time, we now have the funds to eliminate this unfunded mandate!
Please contact your legislator and encourage support for HF 2657 and SF 4124. We need to encourage the fight for public education funding of mandated programs so that all districts are on equal ground, all taxpayers receive equal educational benefits from their tax payments and all students have a fair opportunity for a quality education.
Dan Stifter, superintendent Aitkin Schools
They work for the voters
I read with interest the recounting of the recent school board meeting in the March 30 edition of the Age.
The board is to have input regarding the curricula from an advisory committee. This is definitely a good idea but, it was reported that Ms. Hills and Ms. Houser want control over who is on the committee and how many members there will be.
Both Ms. Hills and Ms. Houser would do well to remember who they represent, who they work for. They serve at the pleasure of the voters. They work for the voters. They do not work for the school administration, the teachers or the ultra liberal teachers unions. And, none of the members should be on the board to promote their own agenda.
Several months ago, Jennifer Cummings appeared before the board and expressed her belief that it is important for education in Aitkin to get back to teaching the “basics.” I couldn’t agree with her more.
Given the dollar amount that is spent on educating each American student, it is appalling how low the students rank in comparison with students in other industrialized countries.
I am sure there are other taxpayers/voters in the Aitkin School District who feel the same way Ms. Cummings and I feel.
So, I would expect representation on the advisory committee will be fair and balanced.
P.S. I would like to strongly encourage Jennifer Cummings to seek a position as a board member in the next school board election. Some conservatives on the board would be appreciated and refreshing.
Wendy Sandberg, Aitkin
Lost sheep?
This is in response to the viewpoint “The Rope Challenge for Culture” written by Dallas Smith March 9, 2022.
He laments the “Lost Christian culture of the conservative right,” as if any who disagree with the religious right are somehow lost sheep and are deceiving their followers. He uses an analogy of weaving a rope called “Christian culture” that is being distorted by the secular left. He claims that the story of creation was accepted and believed at one time and has now been replaced by evolution by the secular left i.e. Democratic party. Let’s look at what the Bible says about creation, the science and plan of creation.
Ephesians 3 Vs 8-9: To me, though I am the very least of all the saints, this grace was given, to preach to the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ and to make all men see what is the plan of the mystery hidden for ages in God who created all things.
1 Corinthians 2 Vs 7: But we impart a secret and hidden wisdom of God, which God decreed before the ages for our glorification.
Ephesians 1 Vs 9-10: For he has made known to us in all wisdom and insight the mystery of his will, according to his purpose which he set forth in Christ as a plan for the fullness of time, to unite all things in him, things in Heaven and things on Earth.
Proverbs 30 Vs 3: I have not learned wisdom and have not known the science of the saints (Douay version).
Proverbs 8 Vs 22-31 (wisdom is speaking): The Lord created me at the beginning of his work, the first of his acts of old. Ages ago I was set up, at the first, before the beginning of Earth. When there were no depths I was brought forth, when there were no springs abounding with water. Before the mountains had been shaped, before the hills, I was brought forth; before he had made the Earth with its fields or the first of the dust of the world. When he established the heavens, I was there, when he drew a circle on the face of the deep, when he made firm the skies above, when he established the fountains of the deep, when he assigned to the sea its limit, so that the waters might not transgress his command, when he marked out the foundations of the Earth, then I was beside him, like a master workman and I was daily his delight rejoicing in his inhabited world and delighting in the sons of men.
I wonder how many Christians have heard these quotes on a Sunday.
Donald Daher, Aitkin
McGregor Fitness Center
In my opinion, we are incredibly lucky as residents of Aitkin County to have one of the highest rated medical facilities and doctors in the country. Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin and the clinic right here in McGregor, Minnesota.
In McGregor, we also have a first-class fitness center located at the north end of the McGregor High School for all to take advantage of.
The fitness center accepts several insurance plans and for others the cost is $30 per month. If you worked out two days a week your cost would only be about $3.75 per visit. More often you come, the better.
Fitness center hours are: 6-10 a.m., Monday through Friday and 3:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For more information on membership, you can call Buck Foerster or Lenny Higgins during the hours above at the fitness center, 218-768-5105.
I am 83 years old and have been a member since the opening of the fitness center over 20 years ago.
What I enjoy about the McGregor Fitness Center is the wide range of equipment that is available for the school-age kids and adults as well as the friendly atmosphere.
I have personally benefited by being a long-term member of the fitness center. I have had hip and shoulder replacements and back surgery, so over the years staying on a workout program has been a special value for me. I hope it would be for you as well.
Gary Rognrud, McGregor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.