On Biden’s immigration policy
Months ago, Biden announced to the world that he would accept immigrants; 144 countries responded. More than 26,000 children 18 and under are at the border with 10% of them COVID-19 positive.
Tents for 86 are holding 690. They sleep on their sides and also atop one another.
Thirty-one percent of girls and 17% of boys are sexually assaulted. One young woman reported having been raped 20 times on the trip.
Girls as young as 13 are forced into sex trafficking and slavery. Sisters 3 and 5 were thrown over a 14-foot wall, falling to the ground. A border agent rescued them and they are OK. A 23-day-old baby was also thrown over the wall.
The border agents are overwhelmed, thus giving the drug cartels time to smuggle heroin and fentanyl across the border; 90% of the U.S. fentanyl comes in over the Mexican border.
There are 1,500 COVID-19-positive border agents and 2,900 COVID-19-positive immigrants.
The cartel makes up to $17,000,000 per day.
All of the above is abhorrent, sickening. And yet, Biden and Harris don’t seem to give a darn. Neither has yet gone to the border.
Many women and girls as young as 13 who can’t find jobs are forced into prostitution. Border police have prosecuted 4,700 criminals including MS-13s. A San Diego school is teaching immigrants in person while their citizen kids are on Zoom. Biden/Harris treat illegals better than our citizens.
Illegals are being bussed and flown to various states in the interior at taxpayer expense. These immigrants plus those at the border provide a COVID-19 spreader nightmare. Why isn’t Fauci and the left focusing on this?
For all illegals – free health care, college, food stamps, welfare and $1,300 upon arrival. Multiply this by the hordes of illegals. It is untenable.
It has been but three months. Four years of this? Horrendous. You didn’t see any the above in the mainstream media. Turn to Fox News channel and you will, plus both sides of issues discussed.
Words from Thomas Jefferson – “If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.”
Jim Warneke, Aitkin
Pipeline protest is ridiculous
How pipeline opponents continue to get coverage for their ridiculous (and dangerous) antics is beyond me. I have seen photos of protesters erecting themselves in three-story high structures that require special equipment and numerous first responders to ensure protesters are safely removed.
There have been videos of protesters climbing into unfinished trenches that could crumble in on them or the police who are required to go down to remove them. There has been vandalism, scare tactics and a ridiculous amount of time and energy spent by Minnesota police and rescue officers to remove protesters so construction can continue.
The less “sexy” story that doesn’t get as much attention, is to the outstanding benefits this project has and will bring to our state. Thus far, Enbridge has hired more than 5,000 who have been working in Minnesota since December, committed to investing more than $2 billion in Minnesota, and has devoted more than $180 million in tribal work opportunities.
But protesters do not look at the facts of the good this project brings; they only want their 15 minutes of fame, and to destabilize our energy infrastructure system by advocating for the immediate end of oil usage.
No pipeline means hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil being put on trucks, traveling next to you and your family and congesting the roads. No pipeline means that oil will be placed on trains, raising prices and making it more difficult and expensive to get other goods to market.
No pipeline, which largely fuels the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, threatens our Midwest hub and the jobs of nearly 90,000 airport workers.
The shortsightedness of pipeline protesters is ridiculous, and quite simply, needs to stop. This project has been studied and is needed, and those are just facts.
Devin Hathaway, Hill City
