Aitkin High School has a long history of presenting family friendly musical productions. It has been a great way to showcase the talent that we have in our students and staff at our school. I would argue that this year’s cast and crew could be seen on much bigger stages than the AHS auditorium - they are that good! They are amazingly talented in music, acting, theater production and so much more!
This year’s musical was “Mamma Mia!” It was presented by the AHS concert choir. Concert choir is a class that ninth through 12th grade students can register for. Students receive high school credit for taking the class. Participating in the musical is a requirement of the class.
The bottom of the musical’s flyer on the school website read: “Please note: This musical contains some mature content and is rated PG-13.” I have been to a few of the concert choir musicals in the past. There were times when boundaries were pushed, but nothing like this year’s performance.
This performance contained profanity, obscene language, the use of God’s name in vain, sexual content, the acting out of drinking alcohol/acting drunk, etc. Was this necessary? Couldn’t the audience just be shocked with the incredible talent? The talent is there!
So, I wonder... Who decides on the content of the shows put out by the high school? What are the guidelines? Who’s moral compass are these students following as a class requirement? How far will the boundaries be pushed next year?
Thankfully, “Mamma Mia!” was not presented to students during the school day, like the musical has been in the past, because of the mature content. Shouldn’t the high school musical be for the whole community to enjoy? The students at Rippleside Elementary School should be able to watch the musical at the high school and get excited about being in choir and theater. They should be able to watch these high school students perform and want to be like them!
If adults want to see entertainment that contains mature content, there are plenty of other venues where they could seek that out. I don’t think our school is where people should go to be entertained by mature content presented by students in ninth through 12th grade.
Amanda Kazmerzak, Aitkin
Shanghai struggling
On April 7, 2022 the New York Times had a story titled “Shanghai Seethes in Covid Lockdown, Posing Test To China’s Leadership.”
Shanghai is China’s largest city and at 25 million people, it is three times the size of New York City.
The Chinese government’s approach to Covid has been the “zero tolerance” policy of locking down infected areas in order to contain the virus. Lockdown also includes separating infected children from families. Lockdown means holding up in your apartment and waiting for food distribution and medical care to come to you.
As one can imagine the zero tolerance approach can get out of control when the delivery and medical care people also get locked down. The article says “But in shutting down Shanghai, an economic engine that contributes 4% of China’s gross domestic product, the authorities have revived questions about the costs of their approach.” Thus far the Shanghai lockdown has been two weeks and counting!
Look at the contrast between the United States versus China approaches to Covid. Many politicians here in the U.S. have called mask mandates and vaccination mandates “heavy handed.” Let’s get the right perspective, heavy handed is being forced to stay in your apartment and facing food deprivation or having children separated from families. Heavy handed is mandatory Covid testing when you are locked down.
The Chinese zero tolerance strategy would never work in the United States because we are too independent. The zero tolerance policy will continue to disrupt our supply chains.
We need to wean our dependence upon Chinese products. The United States policy of building population immunity against Covid-19 through vaccinations and natural infections will prevail in the long run.
Jim Von Bank, Aitkin
In the name of efficiency
I have lived on the end of a non-township road in Aitkin County since 2009.
During these past 13 years, I have contracted with the local trash service provider for weekly pickup.
I have just been informed by this provider that they cannot/will not continue service unless I am willing to move the trash can from my driveway to a predetermined place almost one mile from my driveway on pickup day, where the driver will empty the trash into his truck.
Of course, this means I must retrieve the trash can after pickup. Not only are they insisting I place the trash can on my neighbors’ private property, it would be out of my sight making it impossible for me to monitor for critters tearing into the trash.
I offered to pay an additional charge to keep my service as it has been for the past 13 years. Their comptroller said no, the goal was to increase efficiencies.
What? Isn’t the quest for “efficiency” to either reduce operational costs or increase profit or both? So in the name of efficiency, the additional cost to the company of two extra miles (one mile in and one out) four times a month equaling eight extra miles a month is worth losing a customer.
I can’t help wondering if I am the only customer affected by their new “efficiency policy” or if there are other customers out there as frustrated as I am.
Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin
DAV donations
The members of the Aitkin Disabled American Veterans would like to thank the community for generous donations of usable clothing, shoes and boots.
However, we have been encountering many unwanted items (food items, unusable clothing, furniture items, books, garbage) in our bins.
Food donations should be taken to food shelves. Thank you for your support.
Doug Huspek, DAV commander and DAV membership
Don’t be fooled by the marketing
Watching TV recently, soft drink advertisements interrupted the programing promising happiness and belonging with the “in-crowd.”
I wondered, “Who wants to drink sodas, when either the sugar content or artificial sweeteners contribute to a long list of health problems including weight gain, tooth decay, arthritis, Type 2 diabetes, heart failure, stroke and liver disease?”
Our common sense should recognize the soda industry’s marketing ploy for what it really is – encouraging people to consume something they don’t really need and will actually make them sick over time.
Which brings me to the question, is nickel mining in Minnesota’s water rich environment really necessary for Electric Vehicle batteries when non-nickel EV batteries are already available? These non-nickel EV batteries cost a lot less and are safer with better long term and low temperature performance than “old school” lithium nickel based batteries. Seems like a thoughtless marketing scheme that brings with it environmental degradation.
Consider that the cheapest Tesla model 3 uses a Lithium-Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) battery (no nickel) and outperforms lithium-nickel in cold weather. This Tesla is also $6k cheaper. The little advertised fact is that Tesla recommends that their Li-Nickel batteries should normally be charged to 80-90% capacity. Thus, the much more expensive Tesla Li-Nickel battery will have an average range of 280 miles (with an 80% charge) versus the advertised 350 miles. However, Tesla recommends charging the LFP battery at 100% providing a range of 260 miles on a full charge.
It’s obviously a no-brainer to move away from high cost nickel by building batteries with iron and phosphates which are more readily available. In fact, in two or three years you might be hard pressed to find any nickel in new EV batteries. Auto makers know it is too expensive and does not perform well in all conditions.
Don’t be fooled by the marketing. Know that non-nickel EV battery solutions are here and will continue to evolve in coming years. There’s no need to support risky nickel sulfate mining in Minnesota when it is clear sulfate mining has a 100% track record of failure to protect the water in water-rich environments.
Lynn Anderson, Tamarack
