Former Gov. Arne Carlson call to action, mining
There is reason to sound the alarm for all Minnesotans who want to protect our water, rural lakes and forests and wildlife from the dangers of foreign sulfide mining in Minnesota. Whether it is the two copper sulfide mines near the BWCA (Polymet or Twin Metals) just two hours north of Aitkin County, or the proposed Rio-Tinto Talon Metals nickel-high sulfide mine at our doorstep, all pose significant dangers to our environment and precious water we enjoy in northeastern Minnesota.
Sulfide mining-whether copper or nickel-creates acid mine drainage in water rich areas, contaminating the environment slowly for 500+ years, poisoning fish, wildlife and people with toxic water, killing wild rice. It is impossible to clean-up. All of our resources are “made in America.” Ref: https://earthworks.org/issues/acid_mine_drainage/, www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fsufs.2021.701870/full.
Giant foreign mining conglomerates want to extract Minnesota’s resources, sell them on the world market, where they will eventually end up in China. The mining industry in general is corrupt and cares little for the protecting the environment. In the news recently is Glencore that seeks to take-over Teck Resources, the owner of PolyMet. The U.S. Department of Justice has determined Glencore is corrupt. Read more here: www.reuters.com/legal/government/glencore-appear-court-us-uk-over-corruption-probe-2022-05-24/.
A Google search on Rio-Tinto yields a variety of articles linking Rio Tinto activities in many countries to bribery and corruption, espionage in China, sexual harassment, bullying and racial discrimination with employees and destruction of an ancient Aboriginal rock shelters in Australia, dating back 45,000 years. Read more about it here: www.wsj.com/articles/rio-tinto-to-pay-sec-15-million-over-foreign-bribery-charges-3fd65a91, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rio_Tinto_espionage_case , www.news24.com/fin24/companies/deeply-disturbing-rio-tintos-biggest-recent-scandals20220203, www.serbianmonitor.com/en/savo-manojlovic-politicians-in-serbia-are-lobbying-for-rio-tinto which-is-accused-of-corruption, www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1d&q=rio+tinto+destruction+of+aboriginal+site.
What is the state of Minnesota doing allowing these corrupt mining companies to do business in our “land of sky blue waters?” Doesn’t Gov. Walz, the DNR and MPCA know Glencore and Rio Tinto will bring their criminal enterprises with them and wreck our water rich state?
If you’d like to learn more, hear former Republican Gov. Arne Carlson speak on his Call for Action: Foreign Sulfide Mining in Minnesota. He will be the featured presenter for Tamarack Water Alliance monthly community Zoom call Wednesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. CT. Register to receive the link at www.tamarackwateralliance.org/php/eventreg.php?eid=16 .
Lynn Anderson, Tamarack Water Alliance volunteer
