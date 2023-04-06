It is tragic
As a result of the 2022 elections, our governor and both houses of our legislature are under the control of one party.
As a result of the 2022 elections, our governor and both houses of our legislature are under the control of one party.
On Jan. 31, our governor signed into law HF1, Protect Reproductive Options Act.
The vote in the Senate was strictly along party lines, in the House only one representative from the majority party crossed over and voted with the minority.
This Act enshrines in Minnesota law the right to destroy “tissue and cells” for any reason at any time up to birth. It is tragic how far we have fallen.
Peter Welshhons, Aitkin
Town halls
We both enjoyed seeing so many people and hearing your thoughts, concerns, and even criticisms at our town halls in Coleraine and Hibbing, as the legislature reached its mid-point.
We heard from folks that we need to end the tax on Social Security, support law enforcement to keep us safe and address the numerous high taxes and rising energy costs to keep life affordable. Many of you commented on how fast bills went this session and we were glad you were able to stop by for an update on all that has happened.
There’s still a lot of work left to do, including passing a balanced budget, supporting our kids’ academic goals, filling our workforce needs and protecting the rights and freedoms of our citizens. Again, your feedback was encouraging and helpful as we consider how the bills coming from St. Paul will impact our lives in our district.
If you missed the town hall, please feel free to reach out to our offices to learn more about what’s happening or ask your questions and we’ll respond as quickly as we can. Sen. Rob Farnsworth, sen.robert.farnsworth@senate.mn or 651-296-8436; Rep. Spencer Igo, rep.spen
cer.igo@house.mn.gov or 651-296-4936.
Sen. Rob Farnsworth, Rep. Spencer Igo
