It’s time to end Minnesota’s special education cross-subsidy.
There seems to be constant chatter in the legislature about the $9.25 billion surplus. Many organizations want a piece of the surplus. It is my opinion that the first thing the legislature must do is pay for services that school districts are required to provide, but which have never been fully funded.
For many years, the state and federal governments have “mandated” programming and services for students with special needs (which is good) but have grossly underfunded these mandates (which is bad), forcing districts to use “regular” education funds to pay for the mandated special education programs. These unfunded mandates have impacted the educational programs in districts across the state unequally and unfairly.
Imagine, the additional educational programming McGregor School District could offer if there were $612,248 of available funds that now must be spent to meet the special education mandates. Again, the mandated services for students are needed and appropriate. No one questions that. But the legislature is obligated to fund them, especially at a time when the funding is available.
Every school district in Minnesota has a special education cross-subsidy. It may be $20,000 in Lanesboro or $25 million in Osseo. Each school district must pull money from a general fund, which could pay for much-needed counselors, social workers or other staff.
Earlier this session HF 2657, a bill submitted by St. Cloud Rep. Dan Wolgamott, was heard in the House Education Finance Committee, and the Senate companion bill (SF 4124) has been introduced by Sen. Kari Dziedzic. The bill would eliminate the special education cross-subsidy that every school district in Minnesota is experiencing. This would cost about $750 million but would, in my opinion, be the best thing the state legislature could do for public education in Minnesota! For the first time, we now have the funds to eliminate this unfunded mandate!
Please contact your legislator and encourage support for HF 2657 and SF 4124. We need to encourage the fight for public education funding of mandated programs so that all districts are on equal grounds, all taxpayers receive equal educational benefits from their tax payments and all students have a fair opportunity for a quality education.
Brad Johnson, McGregor School District, superintendent/elem. principal
Where are you?
We’d like to thank the Friends of the Arts for sponsoring music events at the Butler building in the last couple of months.
We enjoyed listening to, and dancing to, Duluth Transit Authority (a band paying tribute to the band-Chicago) and PCR (a Brainerd band featuring 70s, 80s and 90s music). Both bands were excellent and entertaining.
The Butler building venue is wonderful for bands and both were fun evenings. But, unfortunately, the attendance wasn’t quite so good.
The next time you see a music event, sponsored by the Friends of the Arts, at the Butler building, please come and take part. You will be glad you did!
Leslie and Gaylen Goble, Sharon and Bob Lake, Aitkin
Corporate America in Aitkin
It looks like corporate America is attacking Aitkin’s youth.
The reason why is that sometimes youth are not liked by the leaders of corporate operations and as a result, these youth are driven to desperate circumstances because of this dislike.
I’ve just experienced this situation this last year. What happened was, a girl, about 30, gets on the wrong side of a property manager. Result - eviction.
The unfair procedure to evict was done over the telephone by a judge, the property manager and company attorney and the victim girl. The hearing was to have the property manager tell the girl “you are kicked out of your apartment,” with apparent bobble head agreement by the others.
Our judicial process is supposed to be fair, where both sides get equal representation. When people are in a three-against-one situation, with the judge, attorney and property manager all ganging up and the girl alone without legal help, there is little chance of fairness in this situation.
Later, with eviction done, the girl has no place to go during winter. May this person sleep in another apartment’s chair until someplace else is available? No way is the answer followed by a no trespassing order.
We all likely recognize how Putin is bad, when he murders people by shelling hospitals, etc. These people in the Ukraine suffer because of a Russian leader our president calls a butcher. The bad part is people suffering. So, when people suffer needlessly, forced out into the cold of winter, to perhaps die because of it, this is something bad. This is the apparent result of “Corporate America’s” disregard for the youth of Aitkin. Without the protection of youth, Aitkin may wither and die.
If you go to the Aitkin City Council meetings, you might see our leaders working hard on such subjects as finding a way for the city’s liquor store operations to make more money. They have done an excellent job of keeping our roads in good shape and we are all likely glad about that. The nice job of Hwy. 210 to Deerwood is an example. But the status of Aitkin’s youth seems not to be talked about.
Someday, if Aitkin “dies,” the priorities of our leaders may seem misplaced.
Bob Newton, Aitkin
