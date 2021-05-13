Monstrous spending bills
Contentious partisan bills supported by only one party can be rammed through Congress; but only one per year. The Democrats are ignoring this! Hence the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill with only 9% going to COVID-19, the $2.3 trillion bill and the $2 trillion infrastructure bill currently underway with only 6% going to infrastructure.
All three give billions to the teachers’ unions (there is still a leftover from a previous bill). The real purpose for these billions is to put it in their coffers to support Democrat candidates in future elections. Two or all three bills provide billions to Planned Parenthood to fund abortions – millions of fetuses and even afterbirths.
It includes several hundreds of billions for bailing out states with inept governors, i.e. New York, New Jersey, Michigan, California. And we taxpayers have to pay for it.
The total amount for the three bills is over $6 trillion. The Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I and World War II costs combined is less than $6 trillion.
A week ago, the CDC declared we need not war masks outside, nor in restaurants. The teachers union objected, so pressured the CDC and the CDC capitulated and the next day ordered masks. The CDC has sold their soul to the teachers’ union. On TV two doctors announced that if you’ve been vaccinated, you needn’t wear a mask because the risk of spreading it or getting it again is .0008%.
BLM raked in $40 million in 2020 from corporations, institutions and individuals. Recently divulged was a woman, one of three organizers of BLM, bought four pricey houses ($3 million plus and is shopping for a mansion in the Bahamas).
BLM and numerous Marxists within are doing all the demonstrating and destroying in Minneapolis, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, etc. Billionaire George Soros also played a large part in this, paying each demonstrator $50 per hour.
Jim Warneke, Aitkin
