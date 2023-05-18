Gun sense
We’ve all heard the phrase, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Ignorant, stupid or stubborn people do this.
There’s now a second definition of insanity, “Letting a bad thing happen over and over and doing little or nothing about it.” The lazy, corrupt, callous or Republicans do this. No, of course not all Republicans. But, we’ve passed the point a long time ago where we can afford to be polite and pussy-foot around the issue of gun violence. We’ll never contain it without being blunt and honest.
Republicans oppose nearly all proposals about gun violence saying it wouldn’t have prevented this-or-that mass shooting tragedy. It’s true, but we have to start somewhere. Banning assault weapons won’t stop mass shootings, but it will stop some and “send a message.” It’s a good starting point. Laws against murder and drunk driving don’t stop those things, but believe me they reduce them.
A child victim of yesterday’s Allen, Texas shooting had no face left. A rifle suitable for “hunting” or self-defense doesn’t do that. Some child victims at Sandy Hook could only be identified by DNA; their bodies were too chewed up. Assault rifles do that. Jesus would even ban them for military.
The U.S. has 330 million people and 400 million guns. Assuming 95% of those are possessed by “good guys with a gun,” obviously that hasn’t worked. In science, we try things. If they work, we keep them. If not, we try something else.
By the way, I like guns. Some are beautifully made tools and machines. But, I’m not in love with one. Yesterday, the U.S. had its 199th mass shooting of 2023. It was day 127. We’re probably number one in the world. That’s not “great.”
A. Martin, Merrifield
MDHA bypasses 2023 governor’s deer opener
Since its inception in 2002, the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, along with the DNR and Explore Minnesota, has been an organizing partner of the Governor’s Deer Opener. While this is a great event, designed to celebrate the pastime that we all love and cherish, MDHA will not be participating this year.
In a unanimous decision, our executive board voted not to support this year’s governor’s opener due to continued attempts to ban wolf hunting and anti-gun legislation within the state, which are in direct opposition to our mission.
Until our governor represents the interests of wild deer and deer hunters around the state, we cannot, in good conscience, support the 2023 event. We encourage you to still celebrate this exciting time of year, we know we will be.
We will continue to review our position on our support of the Governor’s Deer Opener in future years.
Executive Board Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Jared Mazurek, executive director
A disservice to professional loggers
The article in your March 17, 2023 edition titled “Preventing Timber Theft” does a disservice to the hardworking professional loggers managing the forests of Aitkin County and throughout the state of Minnesota. The article leaves the impression loggers are driving around stealing timber and it’s a common occurrence. This couldn’t be further from the truth.
To your credit, you quote Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida as saying he’s received no complaints of timber theft in the past two years. Not only that, managers in the Minnesota DNR’s Division of Forestry in St. Paul tell me they’ve received so few (if any) theft complaints from anywhere in the state over the years that they don’t even have a statistic for it. Minnesota’s Forest Resources Council, the governor-appointed body overseeing our state’s forests, hasn’t received a single complaint about timber theft to its “Public Concerns Registration Process” in memory.
The article cited a fact from a Wall Street Journal article that 30% of the world’s timber is poached. Maybe that’s true in Asia, South America, or Africa, but not in Minnesota.
Fifteen hundred professional loggers from our state’s nearly 400 logging companies attend training each year on best management practices in forestry and in business practices through the Minnesota Logger Education Program. Many of these professionals give private landowners a copy of “Sustainable Forestry—A Management Guide For Private Forest Landowners,” published by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative’s Minnesota State Implementation Committee. Much of the useful information in this 44-page guide was included in the March 17 article. The manual can be found online, or feel free to reach out to me and I’ll be happy to send one to you.
Anyone who steals timber isn’t a professional logger, they’re a criminal. If you’re a victim of timber theft, call the sheriff, contact the Forest Resources Council’s Public Concerns Registration Process or reach out to the Minnesota DNR and tell them about it. It sounds like it’ll be the first call any of them have received on this topic.
Ray Higgins, executive vice president, Minnesota Timber Producers Association
