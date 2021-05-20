Benefits outweigh negatives
A recent letter to the editor of the Stillwater Gazette stated exactly what is wrong with Line 3 pipeline opponents’ positions.
First, the author claimed that oil is a dying industry. While it may be fair to say society and many industries are looking at ways to modernize our energy industry toward cleaner and greener energy, oil is going to be around for the foreseeable future. This means it’s crucial that we maintain and update our pipelines, just like we maintain and update our roads.
The author is also clearly misinformed by saying the Line 3 project has “very little benefit for Minnesota.” As a small business owner along the pipeline route, I actually chuckled at that line. This was the same thing people said when the new St. Croix River crossing was being built – yet people in Stillwater saw the positive impact from not only construction work but the project’s longer-term impact.
I encourage you to travel to any of the 14 counties along the Line 3 route and talk to business owners or employees in the local coffee or hardware shops. This project, in just six months has had extraordinary benefits, without which, I believe more jobs would have been lost and more businesses closed in Northern Minnesota.
Plus, just look at the numbers. Enbridge spends over $40 million in Minnesota on property taxes – a number that will increase greatly after completion of the project. Enbridge has invested more than $3 billion on this project, something hundreds of companies are cherishing after a brutal 2020.
It is one thing to look at the future, but to completely ignore what our state, country and people need to live, breathe and work every day is ignorant. The Line 3 pipeline benefits greatly outweigh the negatives, and we must remember that.
Dave Lange, Hill City, Owner Lange Nursery & Landscaping
Past member of Minnesota Landscape Association Environmental Concerns Committee, U of M Erosion & Stormwater Management Certified,
Member Hill City Council
Separate church and state
The Catholic Church is once again facing a dilemma of its own making. (I’m a former Catholic.) Several centuries ago it decided Earth was the most important object in the universe because it contained humans. Therefore it must be center of the universe also. Eventually scientists like Polish Copernicus and Italian Galileo proved this was wrong. The church, stuck in a place of not having prepared itself to admit error, came close to killing Galileo (Trump today suffers a similar flaw over his lost election).
We know there’s no one right answer to the question, “Should you like broccoli?” Birth control and abortion is a similar question: there’s no one right answer. But the church got itself stuck taking a theological stand based on a few vague words in its Bible. The Bible wasn’t assembled until about 325 CE, and was assembled by men who voted for or against putting various texts into the Bible. The Gospel of Luke could just as easily been voted out as included. What texts that were voted down in 325 might be included today?
Pope Francis and the church are debating whether real President Joe Biden, a Catholic, should be denied communion because he accepts pro-choice rights. He has no choice. As president, he’s required by our Constitution to be neutral on this. As a private individual, he can oppose abortion himself. Our Constitution was written to provide safe haven for all religious beliefs, not just Catholics. The only way to accomplish that is to have hands-off policy of government toward religion, and vice-versa. Live and let live.
As the Catholic Church refers to itself as a universal religion, we as a nation are of universal liberty. All groups, often disparate, exist under the umbrella here that they have as much right to believe their way as every other group does. They can practice their own beliefs, only to the point where they begin to interfere with other’s beliefs.
A. Martin, Merrifield
Cold spring points to changing climate
It’s been cold lately, with frequent blustery north winds, tempting climate change deniers to seize on that as a reason to debunk “global warming” and deny the planetary warming trend. It is warming, not just in that “Oh the planet’s temperatures have always fluctuated in this natural way” way.
Seriously warming. 2019 was the warmest year in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s records. The other five warmest years ever happened between 2010 and 2020. Things are getting hot. To deny that because here in northern Minnesota we’re stuck in a seemingly endless wintery loop, or because Texas experienced an electric grid breaking, killer cold snap in February, is to focus on minutiae. Big picture-wise-speaking, our lovely, rocky, watery, blue-green planet is experiencing rapid warming.
Why cold and windy here? The answer is also big picture. In the northern hemisphere, Arctic air has been escaping from its usual haunts periodically due to the warming of Arctic ocean waters, that due to the overall climb in global temperatures. Ice reflects air warmed by the sun back to the upper atmosphere. When polar ice melts, as much already has, darker ocean water absorbs the heat.
The now commonly used term “polar vortex” has historically been a cone of frigid air stacked as high as 30 miles over the pole. It used to stay there. Now air from those warming oceans surrounding the pole occasionally overtops that cone, shears it off, literally replacing the uppermost cold air with warmer air. That’s sent the polar vortex out of its historic confinement, plummeting at high speed to the south, sometimes actually splitting into tongues.
In February, Texans panicked while their locally tacked-together electrical grid proved inadequate to warm them during the big freeze brought by the sagging Northern Oscillation of the polar jet stream. It also snowed in Greece and Turkey, most unusually. Much of Europe suffered similarly to our South.
Bottom line, warming Arctic oceans have disrupted normal polar vortex function, sending the planet’s store of fridgid air far south where it disperses in the lower latitudes. Weird weather plus weird weather plus weird weather (you have to admit, it’s been weird) equals climate change.
Try not to fixate on the fact that we’re not warming up very fast here through this slowly emerging spring. Focus on the word “change.” It hasn’t been for the better. It’s an existential threat. We may still be able to mitigate it, especially if our government invests in greening energy infrastructure. Some scientists ponder how to rebuild that reflective Arctic ice.
We owe the following generations to at least try to leave them a functioning, livable planet. Colonizing Mars is not a suitable alternative.
Marcia Baer, Aitkin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.