Former Gov. Arne Carlson call to action
In an appeal to Minnesotans who care for clean water and air as well as for environmental justice, former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson (see doc attached) has been urging people to write and call their legislators about plans to increase mining of nickel and other strategic metals in north central Minnesota. “Sulfide mining has never been environmentally sound near a watery environment,” Carlson said in a follow-up conversation with the Tamarack Water Alliance, quoting Walter Mondale.
Carlson also said that he believes Minnesotans can agree that our nation needs metals such as copper, nickel and titanium that are vital to Minnesota’s technological economy. We can further agree that Minnesota needs to protect its dwindling supply of healthy drinking water. We should also be able to come together on the reality that certain types of mining including sulfide mining are highly dangerous. Just two mining projects, Tamarack and the New Range Copper Nickel mines, will place the bulk of Minnesota’s drinking water at risk and this includes the metro area. “Our supply of drinking water is diminishing while our demand is increasing and the state’s leadership is silent,” Carlson said in his open letter.
Carlson explained that sulfide mining is vastly different from mining for iron ore. When extracting metals such as copper and nickel, the process creates a chemical reaction that generates sulfuric acid that migrates to adjacent rocks thereby releasing mercury, arsenic, asbestos, cadmium, etc. into the air and water. “Money, greed, incumbent protection, short sightedness and corruption are all at play and the more we diddle the more likely it is that we will all be victims. This is not someone else’s battle. This is ours,” Carlson said in a message to environmental groups.
Carlson will speak in person about his call for action on foreign sulfide mining in Minnesota on the Tamarack Water Alliance monthly community Zoom call Wednesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. CT. Register to get the link at www.tamarackwateralliance.org/php/eventreg.php?eid=16.
Lynn Mizner, Palisade
Water Wisdom
“Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series” runs for an hour beginning at noon on the first Thursday each month. It is FREE, online, open to all, and includes an interactive Q&A.
The May 4 program will be “Do horsepower and wake boating matter to your lake?”
The University of Minnesota initiated a research program in 2020 focusing on the impacts recreational boating has on lake environments, called the Healthy Waters Initiative. Boating has been a popular activity in our state for decades, but several important trends motivate our research to study boating impacts to lakes. One trend is that the quantity of recreational activities and the number of boats on the water are both increasing. Activities like stand-up paddle boarding, personal watercraft, wakesurfing and kayak fishing are a few examples. Also, the size, weight and horsepower of recreational boats are increasing rapidly. Concerns over congestion as well as impacts of large waves and propeller wash from large boats motivate the need for research to inform citizens, boat owners and lake managers on protecting lakes.
Our first study focused on documenting the height, energy and power of waves generated by different kinds of boats, including wakesurf boats. We tested two non-wakesurf and two wakesurf boats. The data shows wave heights from wakesurf boats are larger and contain more energy. They have more power than non-wakesurf boat waves. Wakesurfing is done at relatively slow speeds, where the boat is transitioning to hydroplaning. Most other tow sports are done at higher speeds with the boat planing on the water surface. This is an important realization because it means that the introduction of wakesurfing is not just a new sport but a new way boats are operated. Because of the large wave produced during wakesurfing, the data suggest wakesurf boats should operate at least 500 feet or more from shoreline and other boaters.
Another study topic is propeller wash, the high-speed jet of water generated by a boat’s propeller. The study should provide insights into how deep propeller wash penetrates into the lake and recommendations on minimum water depth for wakesurfing and other boating activities. Finally, we hope to begin a third research project this fall funded by the State of Minnesota. This new three-year project will dive deeper into topics of propeller wash and boat wakes and will also look at the impact of wind waves on littoral zones and shorelines.
Please join us May 4 for this talk by registering at www.itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. You will receive a Zoom invite by email, with reminders to join the program. For more information contact info@itascawaters.org.
The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County.
Itasca Waters and Jeffrey Marr, associate director of St. Antony Falls Laboratory, UofM
