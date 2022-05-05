Residency/roots count in legislative work
As a result of legislative redistricting, Senate District 10 includes virtually all of Morrison County and parts of six other counties including Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Aitkin, Benton, Kanabec and Isanti counties. I have stated as a matter of both principle and common sense that residency and roots in the district are important qualifications for a legislative candidate and legislative service.
It is important that a legislative candidate know and understand the problems and issues of the people and district he/she will represent in the Legislature. Likewise, it is also important that the people know the candidate.
One of the announced Republican candidates for State Senate, James Newberger, resides in Becker in Sherburne County. Newberger stated his intentions to move into Senate District 10 in order to run for state senator. He stated in a meeting of Aitkin County Republicans on March 14 that he will be building a home in Benton County. I am strongly opposed to any candidate who moves into a district for the sole purpose of running for the Legislature. This is called “carpetbagging” and is political opportunism at its worst!
I had the privilege of representing Morrison, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs counties in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1973-2001. As a lifelong resident of Morrison County, that qualification proved useful and valuable to me in my legislative work and in representing the people of the district.
I encourage Newberger to run for the Legislature from the county he resides in – Sherburne County.
Steve Wenzel, Little Falls
Together, we can stop suicide
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #Mo reForMentalHealth.
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those who support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple three-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.
It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #Mo reForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformen talhealth.org.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Arlene Selander, Aitkin
What happened to manners?
Young mothers with infants and toddlers need to be reminded to sit in the back of the auditorium where they can walk out with restless children too young to enjoy adult theater (re: Mamma Mia, mature audiences, PG 13).
It is unkind to interrupt the many folks sitting near these families in the first three rows to be distracted during the entire production by small children unable to sit still. They purchased tickets too.
Whatever happened to manners?
Larry Jensen, Staples
Patriots needed
One definition of a patriot is “a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors.” There is a grassroots, non-partisan oganization called Convention of States (COS) which is trying to add three amendments to the Constitution. Our Founding Fathers were concerned that at some point government would get out of control. They had the wisdom and foresight to add Article V to the Constitution for the people (patriots).
The three areas that COS is concentrating on are fiscal responsibility (stop over-spending), government overreach (taking away personal liberties) and term limits (not allowing politics to be a lifelong career). The steps being taken to achieve a convention are in the works. Thirty-four states need to ratify a COS resolution in order to gather a convention. So far 19 states have ratified the resolution, only 15 more states are needed to assemble a convention. During the convention wording for the amendments will be constructed. Thirty-eight states (each state will have one vote) need to approve the wording before the amendment can become part of the Constitution.
Convention of States is for the betterment of the people. Patriots are needed. To learn more go to www.conventionofstates.com.
Steve Darsow, Aitkin
Bravo to all involved
I went to see the McGregor junior high choir’s production of “Seussical Jr.”
How great to see a full blown musical on stage at the school again. It’s been 35 years since the last musical was done at McGregor and the beautiful stage has been long overdue for another one.
The production was wonderful … the make-up, costumes, props, set, choreography … and what looked like a cast of thousands!
Bravo to Cheryl Meld, Julie Jacobsma, all the adults and local businesses that supported and helped with the production, and of course to the many talented students that lit up the stage.
I’m looking forward to the next show!
Laurie Shepherd, Jacobson
