I disapprove
Word has come out on the QT that President Biden is planning to give Senate Democrat Joe Manchin’s wife, a plum federal position to help secure Joe’s vote on upcoming bills that come before the Senate.
I sure did not like it when former President Trump gave Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, a lucrative transportation secretary job. For your information, Chao’s family bought 10 transoceanic cargo ships from China, without a Republican ruckus as far as I know.
Then a maddening thing happened last month that is driving me crazy. Vice President Kamala Harris was a guest speaker at the Clinton Foundation for empowering women, and being hosted by Bill Clinton, a man who was accused of using his office to gain sexual favors.
My gosh, what is America leadership becoming? Americans should not be OK with quid pro quo to gain either wealth or sexual favors for a returned favor at taxpayers’ expense. As for Mrs. Harris, you are just wrong.
Last month, Republicans came down harder on Biden for having a Major (his dog)problem than they did with Matt Gaetz for having a major minor (underage sex traffic) problem. It makes me wonder if U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s September 2017 vote against the anti-human trafficking bill comes into play?
Wayne Halverson, Aitkin
Write a letter
The Aitkin Independent Age encourages readers to write to us regarding topics of importance both at a local and national level.
The guidelines for such letters are as follows:
• Letters should be limited to no more than 450 words.
• All letters must be signed, and verifiable with a phone number.
• Individuals should be limited to one letter per month, except in case of rebuttals.Letters might prompt rebuttals. Exchanges will be limited to two letters from each individual on a particular subject.
• In general, letters will be accepted from local readers only.
• Mass-produced letters – even if submitted by a local resident – will be rejected.
• In general, thank-you letters will not be accepted.
• Letters will be edited for AP style and inappropriate content, which includes language and unsubstantiated claims.
• Any compliments or complaints directed to private organizations and businesses are not regular subjects for letters.
• No hateful, derogatory or threatening letters will be accepted, nor will potentially libelous accusations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.