It is truly disheartening, frustrating and maddening to sit and watch the Aitkin School Board meetings. From the disrespectful attitude toward our teachers and staff to the political and social nonsense being thrown out toward fellow board members and out school system makes one wonder what are these members are trying to accomplish.
Example in point is the May 16 meeting where one of the board members dissed our teachers by saying, “They are not experts.” So what is an expert? An expert is one who has a broad understanding and competence in terms of knowledge, skill and experience through practice and education in a specific field. Unlike this board member, all of our teachers go through training in child psychology, human relations and, obviously, specific training in their fields, along with years of teaching and continuing education credits to further advance their knowledge and skills Does this not qualify as an expert?
I do agree that the school board needs to be involved in guiding curriculum goals, whether that be by testing or specific student achievements. I also agree that community members need to be involved and informed of these goals. However, teachers and administration are the experts, not the school board or community members. To stack the curriculum committee with community members with an axe to grind is both wrong and irresponsible. Political and religious agendas should never be included in educating our kids. Community involvement should be there to help expand the scope of education in our schools.
As a former teacher, I am not even close to being an expert. But I applaud Mrs. Hills, Mrs. Houser and Mr. Bailey for sticking up and supporting our teaching staff. Our kids and parents look up to and respect our teachers. I wish the same could be said about certain school board members.
If you haven’t watched any school board meetings on YouTube, I urge you to do so for yourself and make your own decisions. Our kids, teachers and administration deserve it.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
