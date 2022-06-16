Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
Mr. Bruss and showing respect
Thank you for promoting the idea that our school district patrons should attend or watch our school board meetings. More engagement will inspire support of our cause and the expectation for continuous academic and literacy excellence and improvement. Also, feel free to use my name next time. Our Aitkin teachers were not being attacked by me or anyone on the board. There is no reason to mischaracterize those of us who question the well-documented, radical teaching direction and methods public education is soon to be set on. Most in our community know that our teachers are not the source of what is coming.
Respectfully, you took my comment completely out of context. For you, or the three board members you named, to say that my view to include community members and parents in a curriculum review committee is somehow disrespectful to teachers, is nonsense. Everyone understands that teachers receive training and education to become licensed for curriculum implementation and delivery. They truly are “experts” at teaching in our classrooms. It is also clear school districts do not hire teachers to authorize and teach curricula as they individually see fit. It is within our district’s authority to include willing community members and parents to participate in this process. The only focus should be on what we want children to learn to prepare them for a productive, meaningful life.
You also wrote … “To stack the committee with community members with an axe to grind is both wrong and irresponsible.” Who is going to “stack” anything? Everyone can have a voice. Our district patrons have a right to their thoughts and opinions on these issues, don’t they? Did you also sense a lack of “respect” when a current board member publicly asserted that our elected school board was “made up of white privilege?” That is how the left and the woke crowd label racists. In my opinion, the implication that Aitkin is a racist community is truly an example of disrespect.
Lastly, you stated that “political and religious agendas should never be included in educating our kids.” Well, welcome to the club, Tom! That is precisely what I, and many others in Aitkin want our school district’s eventual curricula to reflect. Political and religious bias in K-12 teaching is unacceptable. Our district does not need another $30,000-plus expense to our taxpayers to investigate bias in our classrooms.
There is much at stake for our schools and our future. Our community and parents (you included) can and should play a significant role in helping us set the right direct forward. It is time. Here’s to teaching our kids what is truthful and factual. I hope you agree.
Joe Ryan, Aitkin
