Support of Line 3
The Line 3 pipeline project has been a blessing to numerous towns and businesses across Northern Minnesota and should be recognized for its contributions to our state.
Of course, the pipeline project itself creates so many positives: Millions of additional dollars being paid to Minnesota in property taxes, a safer pipeline to protect our environment, and more than 5,000 good-paying jobs.
But, as the owner of a bar and restaurant near the Line 3 route, I am grateful for the impact on my business and our employees. I could never have predicted the boost we would see from being near a work site. Sales are through the roof and our staff and their families are benefiting from the additional hours and tips.
As construction workers are starting to come back following the planned spring pause, we look forward to having more friendly faces in for lunch and dinner, and for the added boost our employees get from having more customers at our rural Minnesota restaurant.
Not only am I supportive of the pipeline and the environmental protections it will bring, but I am grateful for the ripple effect we’ve seen in Hill City and throughout the 14 counties along the pipeline route due to this Line 3 Replacement Project.
Kenny Hilton, Hill City
You can’t fix stupid
Nothing disturbs me more than the glorification of stupidity. A prime example is, on April 22, 2020, President Joe Biden pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
Low and behold, Fox News personalities repeatedly and falsely claimed that the move would force Americans to say goodbye to hamburgers and steaks.
Even former President Trump doubled down on this with a statement that said, “NO burgers for the Fourth of July.” In reality, Biden’s climate plans did not include restrictions on any red meat consumption, a White House official said. But stupidity prevailed and it was the talk of Facebook for weeks by Republican followers.
After months of lawsuits and recounting of votes, Newsmax (a Republican-leaning news outlet) came out and said, that Dominion boting systems manipulated the presidential vote tally, to the detriment of Donald Trump. After threatening to sue, Newsmax apologized for airing false information about Dominion. But the stupid said, “I believe that Dominion did this.”
It’s funny that the Republican voter doesn’t care about the taxpaying public giving $70 billion dollars a year to subsidize Wall Street, and the oil companies along with some of the wealthiest Americans. But those very same Republican voters holler about minimum wage workers getting food stamps. They follow their Republican leader’s lead and keep saying it will hurt the deficit to give these moochers food stamps. How stupid is that? Really, I find you can’t fix stupid.
Wayne Halverson, Aitkin
Our country
The “Melting Pot” is a term that was used for years to describe the United States.
President Biden deserves our thanks and respect for giving leadership in again having these words describe our nation: a place on Earth where immigrants and refugees from all over the world are welcomed to join those who have been here over time and those who have been here a short time in a “good life” together.
In Minnesota, with our Iron Range background, we are familiar with the concept of an alloy being added to the iron ore to make the steel outcome even stronger. The same idea is true also with people.
Think of it like this: over the years immigrants and refugees have been added to our population and they have been like an alloy making our nation even stronger as these folks have brought their strengths, energy and ingenuity to their new nation.
Sometimes people have looked at immigrants as “those people” coming to take away from us the “good life,” looking at the whole thing as immigrants being a subtraction, but actually they have always been an addition to our life together. Let us keep welcoming these folks to our shores.
Bob Munneke, Aitkin
$750,000 is a start
The annual shortfall for funding Aitkin schools continues to grow. Instead of the half million dollar shortfall the school board projected earlier for school year 2020-21 they are now talking about $808,000 and possibly as much as $900,000 annually.
Where will this end? Several years ago the board approved the purchase of property for a new school and paid $750,000 for that land. The board continues to suggest that the sale of that property won’t adequately fund the schools for the upcoming year but if that property was sold now, the board would need much less additional money to make budget this year.
Then if they suggested a lesser CPL this year, perhaps back to the $500,000 it would be more palatable to taxpayers. Additionally, with state aid being reduced and enrollment dropping, this is going to continue to create bleak fiscal forecasts for the district for years to come. It’s time to think “out of the box,” school board! You can’t expect taxpayers to pay the never-ending growth in school budgets any longer.
Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin
