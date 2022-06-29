Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
Great performance
A job well done goes to The Aitkin Friends of the Arts for its sponsoring “Jennifer Grimm sings Judy Garland,” a fantastic program celebrating Garland’s 100th birthday.
The music was great, the program was entertaining and the experience was unique! Unique because approximately 97 years ago Judy Garland (Baby Gumm) sang from the same location, Aitkin’s Opera House (Butler Building). Such an enjoyable evening!
Beverly Midthun, Aitkin
Misrepresentation?
There is a need to set the record straight about the June 22, 2022, Aitkin Independent Age article titled, “Local officials noticeably absent.”
The article covered a legislative panel discussion hosted by the Aitkin Chamber and Growth Innovations at the Aitkin County Government Center on June 16.
Lynn Mizner wrote, “However, in response to a question about whether the corporations wanting to undertake extractive development would commit to prove that they would mine responsibility prior beginning operations, Lueck and others said they felt certain that business owners would be responsible about water use, waste treatment and air quality mitigation if allowed to self-regulate.”
With respect to businesses being allowed to self-regulate, I said no such thing. What I did discuss was that a detailed and lengthy process is required before any mining project can commence.
At best the misrepresentation suggesting that I support allowing heavy industries to self-regulate was simply an effort to economize on words about an extremely complicated subject. Or ,could it be an intentional misrepresentation to cast doubt on whether timber harvesting and processing and the mining of critical minerals can be conducted safely in Minnesota?
American Peat Technologies (APT) owner Doug Green was also mentioned several times along with a comment by Rep. Jen Schultz that the University of Minnesota Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) should receive funding to support work to address sulfate pollution in the environment. The facts are that APT has supported work by NRRI on sulfate pollution research specifically with APT funds. That was not mentioned, despite that clearly being pointed out by Green.
My position on natural resource-based industries in our part of Minnesota is and will continue to be that mining, forestry and tourist-based industries all can coexist while at the same time we protect our wonderful “north woods” environment.
Dale Lueck, Aitkin
Urge legislators to finish the job
The Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) has been advocating for the communities of the Taconite Assistance Area (TAA) in northern Minnesota for over 80 years. Our membership includes more than 60 public sector units of government.
Last week, we were disappointed with news that Senate Republican leadership decided it wasn’t worth their time to return to St. Paul. RAMS recently sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz and our Minnesota elected officials calling on them to finish the work they started this session, including additional funding for our students and public schools, a tax bill that provides some of the largest relief ever to Minnesota taxpayers, and passing a much-needed Capital Investment, or bonding bill.
Traditionally, the even year Legislative sessions are “bonding years” — a year when our state helps fund important capital improvement projects such as infrastructure and community needs. Here in northern Minnesota, important water infrastructure projects in Buhl, Gilbert, and Virginia are left wondering how they will pay for their projects without partnership from the state. There are too many projects to list here, but we know these requests are all important to the residents, counties, cities and towns on the Range, and, for that matter, across Minnesota. Crumbling infrastructure and the need for public investment doesn’t have geographic boundaries.
The Legislature came so close to passing a tax bill that would have benefitted all Minnesotans. In northern Minnesota, we were lucky to have both Sen. Tom Bakk and Rep. Dave Lislegard on the Tax Conference Committee. There was a bipartisan agreement on tax relief, but it did not cross the finish line. The compromise tax bill included significant increases for Local Government Aid (LGA) that helps towns keep providing necessary services without raising taxes on its citizens. There was an expansion of the child tax credit, helping families raising young children. And there was property tax relief for homeowners. There was help for Iron Range schools. The tax bill was a good compromise between parties and RAMS calls on the Legislature to go back to the table and pass it.
RAMS asks residents of the Iron Range to stand with us and call upon all legislators to get the job done. Fund our schools. Increase Local Government Aid to cities. Pass a bonding bill. And pass a tax relief bill. Rural Minnesota deserve this.
It’s now up to Walz, leader Miller, speaker Hortman and our elected state representatives and senators to get back to work and come through for the people of Minnesota.
Ida Rukavina, executive director, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, Mountain Iron
