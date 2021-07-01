Riverwood care is outstanding
Due to issues with my Parkinson’s and diabetes, I was recently admitted to Riverwood Healthcare Center. I wish to acknowledge that the care I received from Dr. Harris and the ED staff to the hospital nurses, doctors and therapy staff was outstanding.
They were all knowledgeable and very caring. They provided me with professional care I needed to be able to go home after a one week stay. Custodian John was a help to keep me in good spirits each day. Dr. Prethish discharged me to home and in better health than when I arrived. I appreciate all the Riverwood staff who helped me during my stay. I was able to go home in good shape. I praise God for our great facility and staff at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
Ray Marsyla, McGregor
Take time to learn about CPL
Confessions of a single parent, my daughter is almost 50 and I am months away from 70 and sadly I am finally just now getting around to attending school board meetings. When my daughter was young I was swimming and sometimes engulfed in a sea of full-time school, part-time work and of course the parenting of my lovely daughter.
Both my grandchildren are out of the public school system now but that does not mean I should ignore the education and future of our Aitkin children and oh, the trials they face and the future that awaits them, if they are prepared.
The other confession I have is that I voted down the last school levy – because I was unaware of the true needs of the school and those of the children who are our future. It was my thought that the school board was inherently wasteful and needed to use the money they had available. Unfortunately, a few weeks after the voting was over I learned information that would have changed my vote to a big fat resounding Yes!
Through attending the board meetings I have come to see and believe that the Aitkin School Board members do truly care about our children and that the school board members’ hearts and souls are in the decisions they make and they see financial deficits in the schools’ future that have a potential for a profound impact on our children’s educational opportunities.
I encourage the residents of Aitkin to please take the time and learn about the up and coming Capital Projects Levy so that the vote they make is for our children and those children’s future. Please don’t make the same mistake I did and vote on a preconceived notion.
Patricia Becker, Aitkin
Spineless senators don’t act
Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar was part of a group that looked into the capitol riot/insurrection on Jan. 6. If there was ever a glossed over report they submitted, I don’t know what is.
This spineless group of senators tried to blame the leaders of the capitol police force, instead of the real culprits in (this travesty) of an outright insurrection. It was the American instigators, Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz along with Congressmen/women Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, Paul Gosar, and of-course Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert who directly called this insurrection a “1776 moment.”
In my mind, arresting the low level participants, in this insurrection of Jan. 6 is just a glorious way for our leaders to deliberately conceal incriminating facts about our country’s true terrorist threat, the higher ups
Isn’t it part of our lawmaker’s and president’s duty to attack and dismantle the command-and-control element of a terrorist group in the United States? Even if it’s within the government itself. A bipartisan group along with Klobuchar now joins the group that contends that Trump and other government officials will not be held legally liable for their activities in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Wayne Halverson, Aitkin
Many vandals from out of area
Over the past few weeks, I have watched as organizers for the huge Line 3 protest planned to bring in hundreds of folks from all over the country. One thing that was common in most newspaper coverage or social media posts was that the organizers were planning for, and almost pushing for, mass arrests.
Whenever there are big events or dangerous situations with large crowds anticipated, neighboring communities step up to assist with whatever emergency or police response may be needed.
On Monday (June 21), Line 3 protesters broke into a pump station, locked themselves to equipment, moved all kinds of materials to build barricades, slashed tires, broke windows and damaged construction equipment. Because of how many people they used to trespass and their lawlessness and illegal activity, a large police presence was required.
Thankfully, the Public Utilities Commission sadly expected things like this might happen. That’s why they established a fund to make sure our local communities are not left with a big bill because of people from outside of our communities coming here to cause trouble. Enbridge reimburses a fund that neighboring police departments are using to cover the extra costs from dealing with protests. Without this forward-thinking approach, it would be communities like Aitkin, Grand Rapids and Bemidji that would end up with a massive bill for their taxpayers to settle.
Protesters like to discuss this escrow fund with disgust, but at the end of the day, protesters should remember that these reimbursements from Enbridge would not be necessary if they weren’t trespassing, vandalizing and breaking the law.
Gary Tibbitts, Aitkin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.