Evidence of a changing climate
After last year’s extreme drought and record temperatures in this area, we’re seeing a frigid spring and record flooding in northern Minnesota this year. This is ongoing local evidence of a changing climate. Further north the Greenland icefields are disappearing and the permafrost is thawing at increasing rates. These are alarming signs of accelerating change and irreversible harm being caused by humanities’ unbridled introduction of carbon into the atmosphere.
Science has predicted this phenomenon for well over a century and the fossil fuel industry has known the truth and has been interjecting its own “alternative” information and using that disinformation to lobby against action for well over half of a century. This winter we paid exorbitant prices for natural gas because the PUC allowed those energy companies to pass on costs they incurred in Texas because of last season’s cold snap in that state. Now, we have the war raging in Ukraine being used by the industry to rake in record profits at the expense of consumers. Another carbon related disaster is emerging: plastic waste is being found in every corner of the planet and then as it breaks down it is being discovered in our food sources and even in the tissue of our bodies. Time is growing very short for society to address these issues.
There is a viable and common-sense solution being proposed, where a fee is levied on carbon producers and the entirety of the revenues collected are returned to households in the form of a regular stimulus payment, that would compensate for increased prices and allow investment in alternatives. It would also encourage recycling as the fee would apply to the introduction of the resource and not to its recapture or reuse. Check out the plan at https://citizenscli matelobby.org/.
Dean Borgeson, Crosslake
Response to ‘voting on bill’
Really? Facts are important. The bill - titled H.R. 3755: Woman’s Health Protection Act - explicitly states a patient would have the right to an abortion PRIOR to fetal viability. The exception is if the mother’s life or health is in danger. If this occurs, it is likely the mother would be induced or have a cesarean to preserve the life of both the baby and the mother.
Additionally, nowhere in this bill does it discuss taxpayer funding related to providing abortion or related services.
Senator Tina Smith and Senator Amy Klobuchar voted in favor of this bill to save lives.
Respect for life starts with the mother.
Gail Piecek Hoffman, Aitkin; Emilia Holstine, Duluth
