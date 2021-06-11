Angels are at work in Aitkin
Angels are alive in Aitkin and doing their thing without fanfare. So I am doing their fanfare for them.
On May 23, I ended up in the hospital. Big surprise, very anxious. But my nurses took charge and made me comfortable. My care was the best while they dealt with an old lady’s chatter.
One of my nurses went above and beyond her duties. God bless you Sara. You eased an old lady’s mind.
And to the office lady who worked at canceling my two Tuesday appointments and calling my friend from church to let her know why I called Sunday morning.
And of course, to all of my nurses who took such good care of me. God bless all of you and may all of your days be happy.
Ardis Ivory, Aitkin
Biden’s miscellaneous
One hundred generals have stepped forward seriously questioning Biden’s cognitive condition.
In April, the migrant flow over the border numbered 172,000, 1,000 more than April 2020. Director Majorka continues to claim “the border is closed.” He’s a liar. Just recently, 95 pounds of fentanyl came across the border – enough to kill everyone in New York.
Biden sent millions of dollars to Hamas which has fired 4,000 to 5,000 missiles into Israel, our strongest ally. Yet Biden merely told Netanyahu, “You have the right to defend your country.”
Approximately 250,000 incarcerated felons were released from prison by Democratic states – rapists, murderers, lifers. Those states have passed bad reform bills – arrest the perp, process him, then release him.
On day one, Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline – 11,000 high-paying jobs plus thousands of ancillary jobs. Then two weeks ago, Biden reversed Trump’s effective sanction on Russia’s pipeline to Germany, giving the oil/gas revenues to Russia, thereby depriving the U.S.
Biden has made multiple decisions advantageous to China and Russia and detrimental to the U.S. Is this unmitigated stupidity or is he cozying up to China and Russia, our foremost adversaries?
Obama’s foreign policy advisor has said that in his 47 years, Biden hasn’t made a correct foreign policy decision. His decisions have already created inflation – 4.3%, the highest in 15 years.
Before and after the election, Biden promised he would unite the country again and bring people together. The exact opposite is occurring. Clearly he is a divider.
Trump said early on that he had evidence pointing to the lab in Wuhan for COVID-19 and he was harshly criticized. The retired science editor of the New York Times stated there is not one scintilla of evidence that the China virus came from an animal.
Admiral Gigar, when head of the CDC, said it could have come from a lab. He was ostracized. A group of 10 COVID-19 scientists felt it came from a lab. They were ignored. Lord Fauci denied it. His credibility is waning.
Two weeks after the CDC said that face masks are no longer needed, Nancy Pelosi mandated all members of the House to wear masks. Violations are $50 the first day, $2,500 the second day. This is tantamount to using crutches two weeks after the leg was healed. Clearly a prower grab.
Jim Warneke, Aitkin
Help stop pipeline construction
Thank you for Lynn Mizner’s excellent report on the 1,000 Grandmothers rally in Aitkin on May 24. Most of us traveled to Minnesota from California and were joined by grandmothers from the Lakota Nation in South Dakota (and a couple of their grandkids).
We came to Aitkin to invite Sheriff Guida and everyone in the community to join us in the urgent task of protecting our grandchildren – and all future generations – from the devastating impact of fossil fuel on our land, water, communities and climate.
It’s time to stop protecting Enbridge – notorious for causing hundreds of leaks, including the biggest ever inland oil spill in North America. Thousands will be coming this upcoming weekend, from all over the country, to also stand with the water protectors. 1,000 Grandmothers came to your town in the hope that you would add to our support for the water protectors who are defending sensitive waterways, forests and the rights of indigenous communities from the pollution that would inevitably result from the construction of this pipeline. And in protecting all future generations on Earth from the catastrophic climate change that this pipeline would continue.
We were heartened by the many expressions of interest and support from your community – elementary school kids waving and cheering from their school buses, high school kids coming to us to get our fliers for information, and many honks and waves from people driving by. We encourage everyone in the community to get involved in helping to stop the construction of this pipeline through your beautiful land.
Jean Tepperman, Berkeley, Californiaone of the 1,000 Grandmothers
Art is more important than you know
Cutting the elementary art position at Rippleside will have lasting effects on the children of Aitkin and the community as a whole. It has been proven that students who participate in art have higher test scores and greater participation in school (i.e. fewer dropouts). Students want to come to school because of art.
I know this firsthand because I am an elementary art teacher. I grew up in Aitkin, graduated from AHS, completed my undergraduate art education degree in Minnesota, and finished my master’s degree (+60) in New York.
Unfortunately in today’s world, children are exhibiting higher levels of stress, anxiety and depression. Art is a safe haven. It is a place to express and explore. Children grow in social/emotional ways, learn about culture, history and people. They learn about technique and materials. It is so much more than a crayon drawing posted to your refrigerator.
By cutting the art position you are denying the creative thinking of the future, your future. I am so grateful to work for a district that actually supports art. Early in my career, I created an art gallery in our school. The display includes over 50 professionally framed pieces of elementary student art in a permanent collection. Visitors to our school are often amazed at the quality and depth of our elementary student work. We have other permanent art displays as well.
Many of my former students have gone on to a variety of fields as professional artists. They are successful. Some of their chosen careers include book illustrator, graphic designer, photographer, architect, painter, fashion designer, Broadway set designer, movie director, etc. One of my former students who has a piece in our gallery is even a successful, famous actor.
I teach at a public school not much bigger than Aitkin’s. We have a middle school and high school IB Art program. Our STEAM program is taught by an art teacher. Art/creativity is supported from an early age. I personally owe my career to Jon Kjelstrom and my parents (both earned art degrees).
I am saddened and truly disappointed for the Aitkin community to hear of this elementary art cut. The ramifications will be far outreaching.
The school board made the wrong decision for your community and maybe you need to rethink your decision-makers.
Stephanie Thyrre, 1980 graduate of AHS Cortlandt Manor, New York
