The future of our children
Last week’s article, “Forced Agenda for Minnesota Teachers” is filled with falsehoods and is divisive towards our educators and public schools.
Our schools are not hubs of radical indoctrination though right-leaning newsertainment might try to convince you of such. Our school children are not busy learning the ideology and practices of Marxism. Students at Rippleside Elementary School say the Pledge of Allegiance every morning and sing our “National Anthem” at the start of each week. An American flag hangs in front of both schools and is present in every classroom.
Teachers promote the love of the United States of America. Critical Race Theory is not being taught in our schools. PELSB (Professional Educators Licensing and Standards Board) is proposing that new teachers learn about diversity and childhood trauma so that they can be better educators. This is similar to our police force learning about diversity and mental health in order to be better in law enforcement.
I am a retired elementary teacher after 36 years in the classroom. I taught at Rippleside Elementary School for 32 years. Today, I am a regular volunteer at this same school. For several years, I was the K-6 guidance counselor. Every classroom received a weekly guidance lesson about kindness to self and others. My curriculum, endorsed by the State of Minnesota and the Aitkin School Board was a healthy series of lessons that taught drug prevention, safety, self -esteem and working with others to solve problems.
I encourage you to find the facts about our public schools. Volunteer in a classroom. Help students with their schoolwork. Go to sporting events and concerts. Check out your local school board and its members. Run for a school board position.
Running down our public education and our teachers through divisive, evil rhetoric will only destroy the future of our schools and the children that go there to learn.
A good factual article to read is by Anne Lutz Fernandez, “America’s School Teacher’s Aren’t the Marxist Cabal Fox News Keeps Depicting.”
Sue Kanz, Aitkin
Gaslighting
Gaslighting: A term used to describe a person (a “gaslighter”) who presents a false narrative to another group or person thereby leading them to doubt their perceptions and become misled, disoriented or distressed about facts and reality.
Who’s worse, the gaslighter, or those who allow and enable them to gaslight?
Charles Butenhoff, Aitkin
AHS teachers some of the best
In response to Dallas Smith’s recent article in the Age, I am appalled by his commentary.
He quotes two authors and states it is fact therefore. Who are they? I won’t go into my opinion on them or him at this time.
The Aitkin Public Schools do an outstanding job of educating our students. Our Minnesota standards, the Aitkin Schools and our teachers are not indoctrinating children with wanton ideals of anti-white culture, sexual perversion, pedophilia and Marxism.
Our teachers are some of the best in the state. Our students generally do well in society after they graduate. Some go to college with 30+ college credits. There are schools in the state that don’t even offer those classes.
As a former teacher/coach and now vice chair of the school board, I want the Aitkin community to keep an open mind about editorials written in the future. AHS is the greatest!
Noel Bailey, Aitkin, Class of 1959
