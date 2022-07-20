Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
The deadline to submit letters to the editor has been changed to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
Talon misleading
In the July 9 Aitkin Age, an article cited a report given by Jessica Johnson, Talon Metals, from the June 13 meeting of the Natural Resources Advisory Committee. Certain statements she made conflict with Talon Metals Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
Talon’s PEA can be found at https://talonmetals.com/wpcontent/uploads/2021/02/Talon-TamarackPEA3_2021.pdf. It’s a legal, public document required by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) that conforms to Canadian National Standards NI 43-101. The purpose of an NI 43-101 report is to ensure that misleading, erroneous or fraudulent information relating to mineral properties is not published and promoted to investors on the stock exchanges overseen by the Canadian Securities Authority. Statements contradicting the PEA could be interpreted as “misleading, erroneous or fraudulent” and could result in formal complaints to the TSX.
Johnson stated “Our current preliminary economic assessment estimates around 400 jobs.” Talon’s PEA states staffing levels of 300 employees, with approximately 90% contract employees (PEA p. 238). If it was 400 jobs, that would require an additional $150-$200 million in cost over the life of the mine, compromising the economic analysis used by investors. If staffing levels are really 400, investors have grounds for a lawsuit given the unreported costs per the PEA. Thus, we should assume that 300 is the accurate number and Talon is exaggerating employment levels to the community.
Johnson said the Tamarack deposit has grades of up to 12% nickel. Page 215 of the PEA indicates the average grade of nickel is 1.34% across the claimed resources of the mine. This would not constitute a high grade nickel for underground mining.
Tesla has publicly stated that it is making a long-term shift away from nickel for EV car batteries. In its April 2022 quarterly earnings statement, Tesla has already shipped over half of the vehicles with non-nickel LFP batteries. It will also shift its entire fixed storage (powerwall) battery line in LFP this year.
It’s essential in a high sulfide mine, as proposed by Talon Metals, no sulfide contaminated materials are released into the environment or left on-site. Sulfide minerals, when exposed to air and water, form highly toxic sulfuric acid. This slow-leaching contamination is long lived once it gets into the ecosystem and often shows up after a mine has been closed.
What Johnson didn’t mention was the 75-acre, 82-feet tall high sulfide tailings pile (CFTF) will be covered, not removed, when mining ceases (PEA, p. 264). Over time, the toxins will leach into ground water. This would turn Tamarack into a toxic waste dump. Eventually it would become an EPA Superfund site.
Johnson also didn’t mention vented airborne dust from blasting and the above-ground tailings pile will not be filtered and full of sulfide particles, contaminating the environment.
Lynn Anderson, Tamarack Water Alliance Volunteer
Minnesota teachers
I think Dallas Smith, in his article, “Forced Agenda for Minnesota teachers,” was right not to trust the story about the proposed teachers licensing. Whether Smith went to the actual source or not, what he put in his article was almost verbatim from the Alpha News article written by Allen Quist and Julie Quist. Alpha News is considered a questionable source by Media Bias/Fact Check.
I went to the source, “Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board,” and the section on “New Teachers Learning Requirement,” which has the proposed permanent requirements. Pages 36-61 cover that area. I read through those pages at least twice and parts a third time. I missed seeing, “Teachers will be required to demonstrate the ideology and practices of a Marxist worldview. Basic Marxist principles such as Critical Race Theory, fluid sexual identity and gender politics are now going to become the standard in Minnesota public schools.” Karl Marx lived over 150 years ago. These are not part of his ideology. But, Smith copied sections of the article by the Quists, who appear to have a hammer and see a lot of things as nails.
Instead of seeing Marxist ideology in the requirements, as a Christian, I saw a lot of what my Lord and Savior expressed by His words and actions: seeking to understand the student and their life; accepting the student where they are in their life; being a supportive and encouraging presence in the classroom; helping the
student to look honestly at history, understanding the many wonderful things our country is but also being able to see that our country, like ourselves, is imperfect; encouraging students who will take more active and discerning roles in society, to develop skills to make our society and country a “more perfect union,” as Abraham Lincoln said.
I came away from those requirements thinking the opposite of Smith. I think there are many educators who will appreciate the support those requirements give them as they take on the challenging and ever-so-important role of helping students learn.
Douglas Larson, Deerwood
Miseducation
After reading the response to Dallas Smith’s article, I found everything he said was true!
You see, as a conservative, we don’t always believe what we hear or see. It has to be backed up with facts, numbers and history. To quote my late father, “Don’t believe anything you hear and half of what you see.” In today’s world, that is more true than ever!
After years on the school board and along with my wife raising a family and owning a small business, I can honestly say this wokeness did not happen overnight. The progressives have been at this for a 100 years or more and yes, their ideas come from Marxism. But, don’t take my word for it, read the book “Battle for the American Mind” uprooting a century of miseducation. It is full of history, facts and research to back it up. It’s no wonder it’s a best seller four weeks ina row.
Everyone should know the history of the National Education Association and the birth of the Federal Bureau of Education and their goals.
My question is, if the government schools are doingsuch a good job, why are Progressives against other forms of education such as charter schools, Christian schools and home schools? Something such as vouchers or tax credits would allow the hard-working taxpayers to have a choice where their kids could get the best education. After all, competition is the best thing for the customer, the kids and the taxpayers.
Just a thought worth thinking about.
Brad Nelson, Aitkin
Housing needed
Regarding the article in the July 13 paper titled “Finding somewhere to live-local housing shortage,” I was quite disappointed in the lack of enthusiasm and the response by the city council and mayor regarding the site on Minnesota Avenue in downtown Aitkin.
An apartment building on this site has been discussed for quite some time and has been met with enthusiasm by most local residents.
It is a much needed addition to housing in Aitkin. I do not understand why it isn’t receiving more support from the city government. In just the last two weeks I spoke with two people who recently took jobs in Aitkin and were unable to find decent housing. They now live in Crosby.
When I visit the hospital, I always ask the employees where they live. The answer is usually Crosby or Brainerd. They could not find anything in Aitkin.
The proposed apartment building would be for workforce housing. I don’t believe that three-bedroom apartments or greenspace is needed for that or should override the need for this housing. For those that want those amenities, there are projects in the works that would address that need.
I hope the city will consider, with the expansion of the hospital and Tractor Supply coming in, how a downtown apartment would greatly benefit our town.
Skye Fiedler, Aitkin
