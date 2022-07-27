Extremely excited
As mayor of Aitkin, I want to clarify that the entire city council is aware of the extreme need for housing in and around the city. To say that the city council has a “lack of enthusiasm” regarding the proposed projects is a gross misrepresentation of what occurred at the June 29 meeting.
In fact, the opposite is true, we are extremely excited about both of the projects. We also understand that both projects, while similar in that they are apartments, offer quite different living situations that will meet the needs and wants of many different people.
We also know that the current empty lot is an eyesore and compromises the beauty and uniqueness of our downtown area. The council is steadfast in support of our residents and businesses. We want Aitkin to have a healthy economy and know that requires workforce housing. We support each project but we also have to understand what funding each project will require from the city.
Each of the proposed projects will require help from the city. This will come in the form of tax abatement or tax increment financing (TIF). They are similar in the fact that the city agrees to waive property tax for a certain number of years up to 26 years. The city council is acutely aware of the property tax increases that have been put in place over the last two years.
It is our responsibility to understand what the city of Aitkin and thus our taxpayer role is in the funding of these two projects prior to making any major decisions.
So, in short, we are extremely supportive of both projects. We asked that both developers return with firm numbers so we can make educated decisions, this does not compromise our support. It does make us responsible council members and dedicated to the financial health of the city.
Aitkin Mayor, Megan Workman
Commissioners race - District 3
There are three candidates to choose from in the District 3 county commissioners race this year. I would like to share some of my thoughts with the voters of District 3.
Don Niemi is my first choice. I have served on multiple boards with Don and have found his dedication to the people of Aitkin County to be at the highest level. Don and I served on the Board of Directors of Lakes and Pines Community Action Council for five years (Don has served several terms). Believe me, Don always put the needs of Aitkin County on the front burner!
As a multi-term member of the Salo Township Board, I have had the opportunity to work with Don on many occasions. He always found the time to help us with whatever issue was at hand. I also served on the board of Angels of McGregor and sought and received Don’s help. There are some seniors in our area deeply grateful for his kind help.
Don’s work to get relief from the Minnesota Commercial Tax to Aitkin County small business owners is largely unknown. However, each time commercial landowners don’t have to reach quite so deeply into their pockets, they have Don’s tireless efforts to thank. I say we should reward his dedication and hard work with another term!
Pat Murphy doubtlessly will serve as a commissioner in Aitkin County at a future date. He is highly qualified and his experience puts him at the very top on anyone’s list. I am proud to call Pat a friend and I do look forward to working with him in the future. It pains me deeply that he cannot be my first choice this year.
As for the third candidate, I am not convinced he has enough government experience to hold the position. Let’s give him a few years to grow before considering him for a position running our local government.
Finally I would like to commend all the members of the county board for their good work. I have worked with each one of them on various issues and have found them to be a great team. Please vote for each of the incumbents this year – let’s not fix something that just isn’t broken!
Robert Marcum, McGregor
Minnesota teachers
I usually do not respond to those who respond to my articles but will make an exception this time with a few words.
Three retired teachers responded two weeks ago. Two accused me of “falsehoods” and “false narrative” and one of questionable sources. What was written in my article is true and accurate, just because a person does not like the information does not give them the right to discredit the sources or the author. I simply provided information that confirms the Minnesota Public Education system has a left leaning agenda that is alive and well, and has been for 50 plus years.
To verify the article information I contacted Senator Carrie Ruud, she in turn contacted Senator Roger Chamberlain to make sure her verification was correct, it was. I then contacted a teacher who also verified they were aware of the new standards. I then did my own internet searching and verified the information. I also went to the source “Professional Educators Licensing and Standards Board,” and read what they said which verified the information.
Interestingly enough, I never once mentioned Aitkin or criticized the teachers, staff or administrators. I simply wrote about the state of Minnesota proposed new teacher licensing requirements.
Last week, Douglas Larson disparaged my sources and authors of the Alpha article and says, “Alpha News is considered a questionable source by Media Bias/Fact Check.” Wow, does it surprise anyone that a left leaning “fact” checking organization finds a right leaning news source “questionable?” Doug’s view of the licensing standards differs from mine, but why would the licensing board write these things into the new standards if they were not intending to apply them to education?
I can say with certainty if they wrote that the new standard was two sexes, male and female, and the best system is the USA as a Capitalistic Democratic Republic, the left leaners would be in an uproar. Instead, they are promoting multiple genders, racism, socialism, etc.
Be sure to read the Age’s coverage of the commissioner meeting (July 20, 2022) about the library book “It’s Perfectly Normal” and the book Brad Nelson recommended in his “letter to the editor.”
Conclusion, the public college and high school teachings in Minnesota have been at odds with conservatives and with Christians for 50 plus years. So, I can say with confidence that these new standards will become the norm in public schools as new younger teachers are hired to replace the retiring teachers.
Dallas Smith, Aitkin
A strong society
I notice that many of the political ads are calling for a reduction in taxes. But we need to be careful for what we ask. If we starve our local, state and federal governmental units, they will not be able to adequately do what needs to be done to assure a society that is strong and effective in meeting the challenges of the day.
Bob Munneke, Aitkin
Why not take action?
After attending the last two city council meetings I feel compelled to write this letter. Whispers among the mayor, city council member Kathy Galliger and administrator Mike Skrbich are unprofessional and appear to be secretive from other council members.
At the July 5 meeting, two council members requested to be a part of administrator Skrbich’s performance review. The mayor and council member Galliger stated they could offer input and would be doing his review “soon,” though no specific date was provided. The mayor and Galliger moved ahead with the performance review without this input in a meeting that no other council member is allowed to attend.
On Monday, July 18, the council room was full of city employees and union representatives. I was happy to see these individuals come and stand up for themselves. You see, I voted to hire Skrbich and over the last several months working with him on the Parks Committee, I have experienced his very rude and unprofessional behavior toward our city employees. I have witnessed him being dishonest and have had many city employees come to me for advice, concerned to go to the Personnel Committee because they are fearful of repercussions.
Our city council should be cohesive and work together instead of working in silos. We should value the work our city employees do and instead they are angry and feel disrespected. How can our Personnel Committee (Workman and Galligher) recommend to give Skrbich an increase in his pay when the voices of our employees, other city council members and volunteers in the community are not being heard?
I’ll take ownership, I should have done more research on Skrbich, a former administrator of Lester Prairie. Mike was released of his duties for “performance and considered allegations or charges against him,” as quoted from the Herald Journal on Aug. 3, 2021. Talk to your city employees and ask them about their experiences with Skrbich. Last, why is our Personnel Committee not taking the appropriate actions to resolve this situation?
Amanda Lowe, former Aitkin City Council member
