Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
The deadline to submit letters to the editor has been changed to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
Sez Ma Nature
How are you liking these darned derechos so far? These destructive storms that entrain into hours long gumblings from Mother Nature.
She is mighty irritated that we have loaded up our atmosphere with a never-before reached record of 421 parts per million of unburned hydrocarbons. All this weird weather, the intolerable, record-breaking heat, the intermittent cold, hard blasts from the north and west, these are all manifestations of climate change. Almost makes you wish there were something we could do to minimize the building fury eh?
Interestingly enough, without anyone having to agree to disagree on the importance of human activity in our destructively changing climate, we maybe can agree that we can and should do something to de-fuel our roiling atmosphere. (According to some reputable polls in the last couple years, even a majority of Republicans agree that climate change is real, threatens our existence and that we should do what we can to lessen the worst of it.)
Republicans really ought to talk amongst ourselves, especially about how to get us unaddicted to gas, oil and coal. These fossil fuel products have been killing us for long before the industry decided to recoup pandemic-caused lost profitability by raping us at the pumps. Let’s stop grumbling about high prices (as oil companies post astronomical profits) and put our heads together to transition to a sustainable future.
Global temperatures have fluctuated up and down over the eons, sure, but this planet has never before been so gassed up. The disruption climate change is unleashing will stun us and stop us in our tracks. This is Crisis #1.
Clinging to partisanship now that we have seen the preview of destructive storms coming soon (and in Aitkin’s case, again, to a biome near us) is foolishly self-destructive to do anything but turn rapidly toward a future in which we power our world from energy sources we can obtain above the ground. Unless we leave the rest of the fossil fuels in the ground we won’t really deserve what will remain of the planet that we are trashing.
All you chaps eager to go to Mars in the alternative, your idea of Planet B? Write when you get work.
Marcia Baer, Aitkin
Be careful what you wish for
The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade on the grounds that a woman’s right to abortion is not “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition.” Let that sink in.
Think about what things are “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition.” Slavery. Genocide. Jim Crow. Voting rights limited to men-only. Lynchings. And, of course, unsafe abortions.
We have addressed many of these issues through the courts. Inter-racial marriage was legalized in 1967. Homosexuality was a crime until 2003.
To think that just a few ultra-conservative justices have the power over these decisions should give us pause. Three of those justices were quickly selected by Trump specifically to overturn Roe v. Wade. Never mind that they lied under oath during their confirmation hearings, saying that the right to an abortion was “settled precedent.”
Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it. What rights will be taken away next?
Jennie Hakes, Aitkin
What would Jesus do?
Dear Aitkin Faithful, I am a local resident and long time believer. I also believe in reproductive autonomy, sensible social policies that help – not enable – people, and personal responsibility to ourselves and others in need.
I have been to several area churches in the past as a visitor and way to get to know my neighbors. Last Sunday, I visited a local church, thinking to connect with the body of God but all was not well. The pastor at this church spent the entire 75 minutes talking about Roe v Wade and the importance of politics, specifically mentioning politicians by name. Scripture was mentioned as a reference only, and the Word was barely an afterthought.
This congregation was told that people like me are radical, communistic, amoral zealots who may or may not show up with weapons in public places to make a point. According to the pastor anyone who is against abortion is with God and all others are lost.
I would just like to say that there are nine other commandments besides the one against murder. Adultery, lying, cursing God, stealing, and coveting are equal sins before God. Many who are against abortion wallow in these sins so should all anti-abortion activists be viewed as such? Where is the effort to criminalize the other sins then?
Also, are these “Christians” going to raise unwanted babies and support the mothers forced to bear them? Unless the answer is yes in a personal way then your faith is pedagogy.
If you go to church and are exposed to a sermon meant to separate you from relationships with others then ask yourself what would Jesus do?
Jessica Perrine, Aitkin
The obvious choice
Steve Wenzel. Wenzel is the only candidate for District 10 senator who was born and raised here, growing up on his family farm just outside of Little Falls.
Wenzel served 16 years as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and almost 30 years as a legislator. Steve Wenzel represented Morrison, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs counties, which are in District 10 now. Wenzel knows the plights and struggles of District 10’s constituents. Wenzel’s personally seen and heard how Biden’s and Walz’s policies are bankrupting the families, farmers, and working men and women of District 10.
Steve Wenzel’s opponent, Mr. Newberger is a nice guy, I’m sure. But he has never lived in District 10. Newberger is from Becker, south of St. Cloud. He literally moved into an apartment in Milaca just a few weeks ago ... A move that reeks of political opportunism, it’s why people hate politicians who seek office for self-interest and personal gain. Newberger can try, but he’ll never know District 10 and its citizens as well as Steve Wenzel.
Bottom line, Steve Wenzel is a lifelong resident of Morrison County, serving 29 years as an effective, well accomplished legislator, always putting the interests of the people of our district first and foremost. Wenzel is pro-life, strongly supports the Second Amendment, and supports the strong Christian values that made our nation great.
John Christensen, Pillager
