Line 3 pipeline is necessary
In Northern Minnesota, Fourth of July weekend brings thousands of tourists to our region to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day. As we celebrate this great holiday, we are also celebrating our resorts, restaurants and shops seeing an incredible boost in customers and increase in sales.
But, as rising gas prices are known to happen during summer months and holidays, we must also celebrate our strong and stable energy infrastructure system that allows those gas prices to remain in check.
The Line 3 pipeline is a crucial part of our energy infrastructure and because of the current pipeline project under construction our future looks bright.
This pipeline project will increase capacity and allow for more oil to be transported by pipeline instead of forcing oil to be transported on the roads next to you and your family’s trip up north.
The Line 3 pipeline project will not only keep our roads and railways safer, but it will ensure that your family is able to gas up, hit the road and make new memories this summer – especially after spending last year couped up.
So, anytime you fuel up your family car, RV or boat (if you’re one of the lucky ones), just remember that you have Line 3 to thank for your easy access to gas and reasonable gas prices.
Amanda Lowe, Aitkin
