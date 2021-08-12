Freeze on missiles?
I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons (with or without these) and perhaps likewise even poison gas.
If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran or North Korea – or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia, we need a freeze on new missiles and/or weapons of those sorts; there should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this. (If they don’t fear a second strike, or would furnish to terrorists, we need to have them dismantle what they already have – again with immediate inspection.)
Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the spread wide enough so that they won’t want to chance our missing any of the sites.
(For Russia, we might also try diplomacy like a NATO invitation. Alternatively, increased economic ties might forestall destruction. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between de-nuclearizing the Korean peninsula or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.)
Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion; and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.
Alvin Blake, Aitkin
False patriotism
On July 4, I had a mixed and disagreeable feeling about America’s patriotism. In the 60 years that I have voted, I celebrated the 4th of July as the birthday of our great nation. I embellished the strides this nation has made in patriotism, diversity, and equality over the past 60 years. However, over the last four years, our nation has lost some of these virtues. It has come under the banner of “MAGA” and the false patriotism it represents.
The GOP and its followers play the national anthem very loudly, they display and wave flags. While they (the GOP and their followers) embrace fascism.
The reality is, The Republican party is now everything contrary to what this nation should be. They have planned, participated in and supported a deadly terrorist attack on our nation’s Capitol, designed to overturn a free and fair election. This year, songs like The “Star-Spangled Banner,” “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Sweet Land of Liberty” have a hollow sound on the last 4th of July because of their actions. I clearly feel that those of us who love this country, realize how far we have come from the aspirations of these songs and ideals for America represents.
Wayne Halverson, Aitkin
Questions about recent letter
I have a few questions about Mr.Smith’s opinion article. Is the left and right opinion about education local, state or national?
Locally, I think our school board likely leans more toward conservativism. I’m not sure but it seems that way. Minnesota has probably been about a toss up politically since the early ’50s and the same nationally. So how did all the Liberals invade the education system?
About the labor unions. Having been involved in the union battles of the ’50s, I have a little problem with people who don’t think they need to pay union dues but are happy to accept the decent wages we got for them. I do see their point but unions were an extemely important part of getting safe working conditions and decent wages and hours.
Is Mr. Smith advocating taxes to support Christian schools? I think there may be a little something in the Constituition about separation of chuch and state? Was that not why the original colonists came over here in the first place? Also to avoid religious persecution. Just a few things.
Jerry Hills, Aitkin
Thoughts on referendum
I am pro-education. I, my wife and children all have college degrees and my son received his Master’s from the Humphrey Institute. We donate annually to a couple educational institutions.
I want to apologize in advance if some of the issues addressed have been resolved.
Several items lead me to believe that Aitkin does not know what it wants. I suggest the following course of action.
• Cancel the 2021 referendum.
• Distribute the county property tax revenue from Enbridge for one year to our three schools on a pro-rata basis. I am sure this money is allocated, but the revenue stream could be used as collateral for a one-year loan from the county. There is a way if there is a will.
• Form two citizen committees to make financial budgets and plans and draft referendums:
A) No new school; and,
B) New School.
• Make all the data available. Warm, fuzzy feedback and input from the administration and board are not beneficial. We need empirical data. This information needs to be mailed to every household in the district (fair booths etc. are fine, but if you want an informed electorate, do a mailing).
The following specific issues raise some alarming concerns. At best, it appears the school managers (board and executives) do not know what is going on. At worst, maybe they do not want us to know.
The pending referendum is getting resistance because of the purchase of land for a new school is confounding. Recently we had a referendum for a multi-million dollar addition to the existing high school. Why was it adequate for future needs then, but not now?
This spring the superintendent stated completing a financial plan was high on the priority list. This was, and is, dumbfounding news. Lack of community reaction to this “fact” is puzzling.
Aging buses are of immediate concern. Public information on the fleet mileage and age compared to other schools that own their own buses is needed. Data on the 10 newest and 10 oldest fleets in the state would be of benefit.
Enrollment continues to decline. Seeing total enrollment data for the past 25–50 years with forecasts for the next 20 years seem rudimentary.
Many school districts in Minnesota share services – like superintendents. Has the school board researched “sharing” with McGregor and Hill City? The list of possibilities goes beyond “executives.”
These are my galactic observations; I am sure other questions will arise if details are made available.
I am pro-education. But, I need more information and the board needs more time before voting yes.
Waldan McFarlane, Aitkin
Helping youth grow, learn
I read Dallas Smith’s “Issues waiting for answers” recently. Much of what he states runs contrary to my experiences and observations.
After college, I returned to McGregor and worked at a non-union job for eight years. I received a yearly bonus and profit sharing plan for retirement. A change of ownership resulted in the cancellation of the bonus and profit sharing, along with pay freezes. At that time, a music teaching job opened at the McGregor School and I began my teaching career. I was grateful to the union for protecting my income. The potential for losing income at the whim of a new owner was gone. Protecting teachers’ wages provides security, which allows teachers to focus on students.
I was a teacher in both McGregor and Aitkin public schools. I did not find the unions, the administrators or teachers to be elite or have an attitude of superiority. They look and sound much like the other members of the communities in which they reside. To say that public schools teach left wing values against the desires of the communities they serve is far fetched. I am a born again evangelical Christian and was baptized in Big Sandy Lake by a pastor who also spent time as a teacher in public schools. I know many Aitkin teachers who share that same faith. My first principal in Aitkin sang bass solos in the annual presentation of the “Messiah” (each word of which is directly from the Bible). The Messiah is conducted by a well known Aitkin teacher (now former teacher). My second Aitkin principal began his Aitkin tenure with a prayer walk around the school and school yard. As a band director, I programmed Christian-based carols at every Christmas concert I conducted. I got no push back from any administrators or teachers or unions. While teaching at Rippleside school, I observed the Pledge of Allegiance recited each morning. On Mondays, the Star Spangled Banner was sung. None of these things would be considered left wing or liberal. The teachers I know from both McGregor and Aitkin are interested in teaching the value of hard work and respect. Like all these teachers, I sacrificed much time and energy for my students. Helping young people grow and learn is what teaching is about.
As for school referendums, I have always, and will always, vote “yes.” Please note that if our community would have passed the building referendum a few years back, we wouldn’t need to be fixing HVAC systems, auditoriums and roofs now. It’s also possible that we would be experiencing increasing enrollment rather than decreasing. Beautiful new schools do attract students.
Pat Perrine, Aitkin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.