Hard to recycle
What good is our recycle center? We try to do the right thing and recycle what we can but the recycling center in Aitkin makes it very hard. I thought when the county switched services, things would improve, but they haven’t.
Their hours are already so limited that anyone with a job can hardly find time when they’re listed as open to get there. But we try to make the effort and load up all of our recycling to take there.
Then we pull up sometimes and without notice to the public they are running a special type of recycling day so we cannot take our normal recycling in. Or you pull up at the time when the sign says it is open and wait five or 10 minutes and no one is there to unlock the gate. Or you go at the end of the day when the sign says you have 15 minutes left and it is already locked.
The county needs to do something about this so we can do what we’re asked to do and recycle.
Adam James, Aitkin
Hats off!
What a great job the All Class Reunion Committee and all their volunteers did!
How fortunate we are to have them in our community. Just wanted you to know how much we appreciated ACR 5.
AHS Class of 1955
