VP Harris, when in office just six months, hit a speed bump. Loose lips have emerged. Twenty-two members of her staff spoke out to Politico alleging abusive rhetoric and called it a toxic environment. Harris’ retort, “They’re cowards.”
Harris went to Guatemala offering the president several billion dollars. He responded, “We don’t want your money, we want trade agreements,” and “Why don’t you enforce the immigration laws on your books?”
A shocking $7 million from China to the Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania, also a cool $22 million secretly came from an anonymous donor – and it was not reported to the IRS as legally required. Without question, China expected reciprocity. Might that have been intellectual property?
Then there is Hunter Biden’s $1.5 billion China business deal. The mainstream media is aware of all this but won’t report it. All the above and Biden says he will be tough on China. What do you think?
Biden and the media harassed Trump about his health, claiming he wasn’t well. So Trump got tested with results of 100%. Contrast that to Biden who obviously struggles cognitively. He refuses to get tested. At times, he even has difficulty reading the teleprompter, hesitating, stumbling with names. Then there’s is creepy whispering into the microphone.
Fifty-seven percent of the country thinks someone other than Biden is in charge. Who? Who holds the nuclear button? Biden poses a real dangerous security threat. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea are already emboldened. Russia has leveled multiple cyber attacks in the last four months. And Biden did nothing.
In consideration of all this, should the 25th Amendment be considered?
Hunter, the crack addict, with zero experience, has suddenly turned artist. His paintings are priced up to $500,000. That’s higher than the works of most renowned artists. I’ve seen some of Hunter’s paintings. They are akin to the work of elementary students.
This reeks of money laundering, which is criminal. Here is how it could be done: 1. We know the buyer’s names will not be disclosed. China buyers? 2. Hunter may get a small cut for his “art prowess.” 3. Most of the money? A logical guess – buying access to the president.
The White House participated in this venture.
Jim Warneke, Aitkin
Individual liberty or not?
I keep hearing people say that politicians have made the COVID-19 issue “political.” I disagree. I believe the COVID issue has brought to light two different groups of people with very different ideas about how to live life ... and caused a split between them. And the split just happens to be along political lines.
Conservatives believe in “conserving.” Conserving what? The United States Constitution. Above all else. Why? Because personal liberty for everyone, god-given individual rights to speak freely, to bear arms, to assemble, to privacy and all the precious rest of it are contained within that document.
Conservatives also know that contained within that document are the powers granted to the federal government By us. By we the people. When the government starts infringing upon these god-given rights and overstepping the powers granted to them by the Constitution, conservatives get upset.
And we also believe that when this happens, we have a duty to stand up, point it out, and say, “Nope. Not in America.” Without the Constitution, America ceases to exist. Conservatives will not let this happen. We will fight with our last breath to protect America.
What do Liberals believe? I’m not sure because it seems that most of them do not wish to converse with me about these critically important issues. But I’m pretty sure it’s not the same as what I just mentioned.
Are you for individual liberty? Or are you not?
That’s it. That’s the dividing line. No more complicated that that.
Jennifer Cummings, Aitkin
Clean it up
No sane person can hear the latest report on fast-advancing climate catastrophe and think the best thing to do is give away five billion gallons of Minnesota’s clean water to a foreign fossil fuel corporation, so they can unleash more tar sands oil on the globe with their toxic Line 3 pipeline.
The Biden administration must hit pause on the Line 3 tar sands crude oil pipeline now and do the Environmental Impact Statement that Trump skipped over.
Even Minnesota Gov. Walz – who has completely turned his back on his promise to improve relations with indigenous tribes and fight climate changes – recently noted in the Star Tribune that our current drought ‘is ... an economic disaster (and) likely to become more common with climate change. And yet, he has not stopped the massive carbon-loading climate bomb that is Line 3.
In the North, and around the world, people are ready to turn the page to the next economy. More than 700 people have been arrested defending our water and the world’s climate.
It’s time to create jobs by cleaning up the toxic mess of tar sands crude oil pipeline – not put more oil in our water, our rice beds or our air.
Winona LaDuke, Ponsford
