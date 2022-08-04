Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
Make things happen in Aitkin
The city of Aitkin needs to be a destination place, not just for food but lodging also. We should utilize riverfront, empty buildings and create lodging spaces in the downtown area.
I’ve traveled through small towns and it’s amazing the growth and prosperity it has brought them.
Driving through small towns years ago are now so interesting for the tourists. Little businesses next to the river or creeks that they never used before (most small towns don’t have this opportunity to utilize such situations); bike paths connecting towns and next to the river as possible.
Driving through these towns, they are so attractive now and busy. Seeing is believing.
Sure, things cost money but through possible grants and incentives for business, could we possibly make this happen?
Am I alone feeling this way?
There is more power in the people.
It’s we who vote and make things happen.
I am nothing in the scheme of things but together something has to give someday.
Roy Liljequist, Aitkin
