Work together please
So much to absorb and process in the Aug. 17 Aitkin Age article, “Aitkin School Board members cross swords.” The article left me with many questions, comments and paths which to travel down.
The bantering back and forth between Mr. Ryan and the board members reminded me of a teenager pleading with parents to be understood and validated. Which left me with the question, has anyone really listened to Mr. Ryan? At anytime have the issues he has raised been researched and discussed by the board? We are facing a handful of issues never encountered in the school system and we all know what they are. These ideologies may not be in the Aitkin school system currently, but I believe Mr. Ryan’s intent is to head trouble off at the pass. I have attended several board meetings and yes, I can see how Mr. Ryan’s communication skills could be improved but his warning sounds need to be listened to.
The comment was made by a board member that the committee was non-partisan, in a world where even the food we eat has political undertones its hard to imagine that the board members don’t bring their political thoughts with them, we all bring our history and preferences to everything we do.
The other and certainly not the last question I was left with is, what was the purpose in letting the community know that there are teachers in other districts playing drinking games to your school board meetings? In my mind this didn’t reflect negatively on just one person but on the school board collectively.
When the folks of Aitkin cast their vote for board members they feel relatively confident that the members will work together to make the best educational choices for both the students and the community, it is apparent that there is a communication deficit that needs balancing before the best path for student and community can be decided on.
I am hereby casting my vote for the school board to figure it out and get their crap together!
Pat Becker, Aitkin
Cut the noise pollution
The White Pine Threshing Show runs every Labor Day weekend and has for the last 44 years. The show features antique steam engines, diesel engines, saw mills and feed mills and other agricultural machines.
Every Labor Day weekend for the last several decades, the White Pine Threshing Show has performed at such a volume that it creates noise pollution. Noise pollution can disturb and disrupt a neighbor’s quality of life and is known by the Environmental Protection Agency to directly link between noise and diminished health and wellbeing. Problems related to noise include stress-related illnesses, high blood pressure, speech interference, hearing loss, sleep disruption and lost productivity.
Regulations on noise pollution from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) set the standard for levels of sound and differentiate between acceptable volume and the unacceptable noise pollution. MPCA allows for 50 decibels of noise at night and 70 decibels of noise during the day. Distance attenuates and reduces the amplitude of the sound as it’s perceived by listeners. The sound’s volume therefore gets quieter the further you are away from it.
I live three-fourths of a mile away from the threshing show grounds and two wooded areas separate my property from the show. Despite this significant distance of over 3,900 feet, I can clearly hear the engine whistles and the show announcer describe the order of events. I can only imagine what the volume must be like for the show’s attendees. Special consideration should be extended to attendees belonging to a vulnerable demographic like the elderly or children who could have hearing loss or damage as a result of the close proximity to extremely loud noise.
One factor I believe contributes to the increased amount of noise emanating from the show is the speakers’ placement. The speakers are located on existing telephone poles which are 18 feet high in the air. This height causes the sound to travel further than it would otherwise. In comparison, auctions typically have speakers much closer to the ground at around six to eight feet and typically located behind the audience. Adding to the noise pollution is hearing the machines’ whistles blown outside of the show hours as early as 8 a.m. and as late as midnight.
Additional law enforcement officers can be hired for approximately $2,000 per day and I believe there is a need and a duty to have two law enforcement persons present to protect the public by controlling the crowd and monitoring the possibility of drunkenness and drivers leaving the show under the influence.
Over 60 years ago, threshing shows were educational opportunities for farmers and operated not for profit. Today, the White Pine Threshing Show surely generates enough money that employing an additional officer or sheriff’s deputy should be an easy fix.
Charles Axelson, Finlayson
Palisade proud
Aug. 13 was a great day in Palisade.
The annual RiverFest Day and 2022 Centennial celebration brought a lot of old friends, new friends, family and cabin folk to town.
At times, the Independent Age focuses on negativity. I assure you that the Palisade area is really a wonderful place to live. The river, the lakes, the trails and the friendliness all have people coming back often.
Thanks to our local business owners for keeping our town vibrant.
Nancy Havila, Palisade
Book was useful for my family
I read the Aitkin County Board summary (Aitkin Age, July 20) and Dallas Smith’s letter (Aitkin Age, July 27) regarding a book individuals were concerned about being available in the East Central Library system. It is called “It’s Perfectly Normal” by Robie Harris and Michael Emberley, subtitled “Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health.” This was first published in 1994 and updated in 2004 and 2009 to reflect changes and safety on the internet.
Illustrator Michael Emberley said: “Both of us have a strong belief in spreading healthy information rather than hiding it.” Reviews from professionals include: ”It gives growing children a chance to read an honest and explanatory view of their developing bodies.” (Dr. T. Berry Brazelton, MD) “At last a book that tells preteens and teenagers what they need to know about sex without ... offending the moral values or sensibilities of parents and teachers.” (Penelope Leach, Ph.D) At the end of the book, two characters say that sex is talked about everywhere, with their response: “Thinking ... and wanting to know about bodies and sex ... and even talking about it ... is perfectly normal!”
I owned an early copy of the book and found it useful with my growing family. When I was director of Sexual Assault Services for Aitkin County, it was available for victims (and their parents) to help with describing their experiences. It was also used for education through Oakridge Homes for adults with learning or intellectual disabilities. The book is written as an educational tool for teens and preteens that parents can have for healthy family discussions. There are no pictures, only illustrated characters. I wish my parents had it when I was a teen!
The issue: This book is available through the public library system. Is the community to determine what family resources are considered “pornographic” (Commissioner Don Niemi) or appropriate for “censorship?” Resources like this may be considered inappropriate for some children and some families, or very helpful for others. Educated public librarians determine what materials are useful for purchase. Parents choose what to borrow for their purposes. If resources are never used, they might be passed on through the “used book sales” (where I found the latest version).
My beliefs as a Christian mean that I do not decide for other families how they handle these topics and what materials they can use. I suggest that we leave purchasing decisions to the public librarians, who are knowledgeable of the variety of options available. No one resource will serve all families’ needs. This book did not meet the needs of those talking about it at a library board meeting. But it was useful for my family, and other parents I know too.
