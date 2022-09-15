Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
The deadline to submit letters to the editor has been changed to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
Harmful misconceptions indeed
I was enjoying Rob Crowe’s story, in the Sept. 7, 2022 issue, about his father-in-law’s episode on how to best support an outboard motor when on a trailer.
The story was titled “About Harmful Misconceptions” and most of us have our own stories when a misconception created a bad outcome. However, when the last two paragraphs of the article suddenly turned into a political twist I was taken aback and momentarily stunned.
I did not realize that Rob Crowe was a Republican writer with a mission. Rob’s words said that our president was conducting search and seizures on his political opponents, implying the FBI search and seizure of classified documents at Donald Trump’s residence.
I am not a political writer and I have voted for both Republican and Democratic presidents. However, I cannot let Rob Crowe’s political theories go unanswered.
I worked as an engineer for over 40 years in the defense industry and retired from General Dynamics in Bloomington in 2019. At General Dynamics, classified documents were typically kept in a vault and controlled by a security team. Only citizens who had a security clearance and a need to know for the job they were doing, could access that classified material. That is a nationwide policy. I suspect that anyone who has had a U.S. security clearance must be appalled by what went down at Mara-Lago.
Let there be no misconception, the former president is now just a private citizen. He had no need to still keep classified documents until August 2022, after leaving office in the winter of 2021. Other former presidents did not do that.
It is now evident that the material seized was not secure. Our government had been trying to retrieve that classified material for many months before the justice department obtained a search warrant. Donald Trump needs to be held accountable for his treasonous actions, just like anyone who has been entrusted to handle our nation’s secret information.
Jim Von Bank, Aitkin
