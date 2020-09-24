The Class of 1958 rides again
Local members of the AHS Class of 1958 have been getting together for a monthly luncheon at a local restaurant for 10-plus years. This year, that stopped abruptly because of COVID-19. Our lives have been so different, and we have been limited on what we can do.
Now these classmates have figured out how to do this again. They have been doing a “bring your own lunch, beverage and chair” for social distancing lunches at the park, in a local classmate’s back yard, and the latest at a classmate’s yard in Palisade. There, they were entertained by the Johnson Chix with music and song. One classmate is a member of this lively sisters’ band.
Weather permitting, they will meet again in October in another classmate’s yard. Where there is a will, there is a way! Ride on.
Maxine Schroeder, Aitkin
Let’s get back to work Minnesota
Our state’s unemployment rate has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of the pandemic, without much sign of improvement. Since it’s looking like we can’t count on our leaders to pass a bonding bill or any legislation to help our economy come roaring back, we need to look at opportunities from private industry.
How do we do this?
Well, we could again take the advice given by a public utilities commissioner and commit to construction and infrastructure projects that would help our state. The Line 3 Replacement Project is a perfect example of this.
Not only has this project been ready and approved for the better part of five years, it would put over 4,000 union laborers to work, pour over $2 billion of private money into our state’s economy and ensure that we had a reliable source of safely transported petroleum for the foreseeable future.
Even if we do stop using petroleum by the year 2050, we still are going to need it to get to that point. This project will not only help the unemployment rate in our state, it will boost our economy.
We need to start controlling what we can, and if we can put Minnesotans back to work, we need to do it. We need to put the welfare of our citizens in front of political gains, it is time for Gov. Walz to stop playing games and approve this project.
Craig Larson, Lake George
Could a simple thing like a mask turn economy around?
This week, CDC Director Robert Redfield repeated what he has been saying for months. If everyone wore masks we could get this virus under control within a couple months. He emphasized that masks, social distancing and proper hygiene are the best solutions until we get a good vaccine.
I used to live in Beijing, a city the size of Belgium, with 22 million people living in close quarters. When the virus hit Beijing, everyone went into lock down. The only people on the streets were workers disinfecting everything. At the end of week three, people gradually returned to normal life but with the above protocols: masks in designated spaces, social distancing, proper hygiene. The strategy has worked well. When a small outbreak occurs in an area, as it occasionally still does, that area is closed off and fumigated. Testing and contact tracing are carried out. No one is allowed in or out of the area until it is cleared of the virus. A few people still die from Covid-19 every day in Beijing, but my friends there tell me life has been back to normal for months. Beijing’s economy has bounced back and is growing stronger.
Canada, with a population of 38 million, chose to follow WHO’s pandemic guidelines. Canada’s economy has been on the upswing since June. Canada is the largest country in the western hemisphere. The majority of its Covid-19 deaths have been in two urban areas. Even so, the rural folks continue to follow WHO’s guidelines out of a desire to do what is best for their neighbors and their country. Taiwan is the best model and requires its own story, but it is worth saying that Taiwan, with 23 million people crammed onto a tiny island, did not need to shut down anything. This was because Taiwan had a plan in place and everyone followed it. Taiwan had only seven deaths. Taiwan’s economy is thriving. Sweden chose its own path. Sweden’s economy is not doing as well compared to Norway, Denmark and Finland. That is also a topic for another story. Then there is US. Our economy is suffering and will not improve until we get the virus under much better control. MASKS, SOCIAL DISTANCING, GOOD HYGIENE. These are not much to ask to get our economy up and running again.
Sue Brekke-Benson, Aitkin
