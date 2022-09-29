Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
The deadline to submit letters to the editor has been changed to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
Stranded on the Ripple River
To: Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and volunteers of Ripplesippi 2020.
My name is Lin Swanson (but I’m not Swedish). I live in Washington state near Seattle. In the summer of 2020 I visited a longtime friend Erik. He thought I might enjoy the float event, so we took his folding boat, registered and set out on the Ripple River.
Living in the Pacific Northwest I’ve had little experience drifting on the Mississippi. I still hope to.
We were the last boat to launch. We proceeded relatively slowly (said the volunteer staff as they passed us in their kayaks).
We floated calmly and took some photos. But suddenly we got caught on branches of a fallen tree. Due to some surprisingly strong currents, we were unable to free ourselves.
Luckily I had taken my phone along for the purpose of taking photos but it turned out that we needed to call 9-1-1.
We felt kind of sheepish!
Erik was able to relay to the dispatcher more or less where we were located. It wasn’t very long before officers arrived. They freed the boat, helped us out and hauled the boat up a steep grade.
Some of the Ripplessippi volunteers also showed up and helped (they were either concerned about us or just wanted to go home, or both).
We never had felt in danger and we were wearing life jackets but we were really happy to be rescued.
I still haven’t floated on the Mississippi.
Lin Swanson, Lakewood, Washington
Save resources
When it became apparent our 2004 Toyota Sienna with 300,000 miles was a goner, we bought the cheapest Tesla, a model 3 with a lithium ferrous phosphate battery (LFP) – no nickel. The same car would have cost an additional $10,000 with a nickel battery and Tesla recommends only charging these Lithium nickel batteries to 80% for normal use. This is unlike the LFP battery which Tesla recommends a 100% charge at least once a week. When you do the math there’s no advantage to buying a Tesla with a nickel battery.
In fact, there’s a big push across the auto industry to develop non-nickel EV battery alternatives since nickel is very expensive to mine, and doesn’t perform well in cold climates like Minnesota. Promising options like CATL’s new sodium-ion battery, QuantamScape solid state lithium battery, and Lyten Company’s lithium-sulfur batteries are under development. In April of 2022, Tesla reported that already, half of its fleet were shipped with LFP batteries and it will shift its entire fixed storage to LFP. As early as July of 2021, Elon Musk announced Tesla was moving away from nickel batteries, https://tamarackmine.org/evs.html.
Which brings us to the question of why are we even contemplating mining nickel in Minnesota? The U.S. only contributes 0.6% of the world’s supply of nickel and only holds 1/3 of 1% of the global reserves for nickel, https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2022/mcs2022-nickel.pdf. Should we not save our meager resources for a later time when they will make a difference? Why contaminate our water-rich environment and spoil our clean air and leisure/ recreation/rural peace with a dirty, noisy mine? Since new non-nickel battery options will soon be here, don’t believe marketing claims that nickel is a necessity for EV batteries. If the goal is to get EVs into the mass market, there’s cheaper and more energy-dense solutions on the horizon that do not use nickel.
We drove our Tesla model 3 across country, recharging every two to three hours at Tesla superchargers along the way. A Tesla supercharger can charge the battery in roughly 20 minutes, just time to take a restroom and coffee break. At home, we make use of Lake Country Power’s offpeak charging that provides 90 miles of range for $1 of electricity. When gas is over $3 a gallon, this equates to over 300 miles per gallon of gas. Plus there is no maintenance except for tire rotation and windshield wiper fluid.
While we wait for more EV cars to become available, vote in November for candidates who truly care about protecting Minnesota’s richest attributes—our abundant clean water, wetlands and wild rice. Not outdated nickel–sulfide mining for EV batteries. We are smarter than that.
References: US Reserves from USGS: https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2022/mcs2022-nickel.pdf; see this link from mining.com on LFP success: www.mining.com/cobalt-nickel-free-electric-car-batteries-are-a-runaway-success/; Tesla Quarterly Report stating Tesla shipping data on LFP batteries: tesla-cdn.thron.com/static/IOSHZZ_TSLA_Q1_2022_Update_G9MOZE.pdf see page 8; Elon Musk announcement: https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/28/what-teslas-bet-on-iron-based-batteries-means-for-manufacturers/; Information about CATL’s sodium ion batteryhttps://cleantechnica.com/2021/07/30/catl-reveals-sodium-ion-battery-with-160-wh-kg-energy-density/; Lyten’s long range Lithium Sulphur battery. https://lyten.com/what-is-a-lithium-sulfur-battery/.
Lynn Anderson, Tamarack Water Alliance Volunteer
