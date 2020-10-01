Why are the VFW and American Legion silent?
As a former Marine, I am taking real offense to our president saying that the fallen at Aisle-Marne American Cemetery in Paris, France, were a bunch of losers and suckers.
As a former Marine in the corps, I learned the history of those brave men at Belleau Wood. Brave men who fought in terrible conditions.
Despite denials from our president and his inner circle of protectors, I believe he said every word he said. Several outlets have since confirmed this mockery of our dead.
Being not a Republican-lover, it still made my blood boil when he called John McCain a loser and would not attend his funeral. It has been recorded that the president did not want amputees to attend, saying “no one wants to see that.” I remember the time the president said, after the DNC convention, that Captain Khan sacrificed nothing, (except his life), but Republican leaders looked the other way. Just lately the president and Republican leaders have looked the other way again, when it was reported that Russia put a bounty on our soldiers. Trump and his inner circle can deny all they want, but they’re not fooling anybody.
The saddest part, in my opinion, is that the VFW and the American Legion are so silent.
Wayne Halverson, Aitkin
What does your Bible say?
Some years ago I was attending a breakfast meeting of the Duluth Ministerial Association at one of the hotels in the city. The speaker that day was a pastor who reached out to the “street people” in the Twin Ports, telling us about this special ministry.
Suddenly, one of the area pastors interrupted saying, “What is all this about the poor and needy? You are just a Communist pretending to be a pastor!”
The speaker stopped speaking, picking up his Bible, and raised it in the air and said, “My Bible says we are called to reach out and help care for those who are facing difficult times. What does your Bible say?”
Just then the manager of the hotel burst into the room shouting that President Kennedy had just been shot in Dallas. Of course, that ended the meeting and we all rushed out to find the nearest TV news program.
But, the question, “What does your Bible say?” will always be a critical question in trying to get a handle on what actions are called for in our lives.
The Lord God speaks to us through the Bible, helping us to know how our life together is meant to be. And so, throughout the Bible we see the call to justice, for us to be involved in helping make things right, as intended by the Creator God.
To help get the plan across, the Bible notes how Jesus identified himself with those in need, indicating that as we helped our brothers and sisters in need, it is as if we are helping Jesus, and as we don’t help those in need, it is as if we are turning our backs on Jesus.
Please note these familiar words from Matthew 25:35, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.”
Pretty radical stuff, but it seems the Lord God does not shy away from action that brings help and justice.
So during these turbulent and troubled times, remember to check out what your Bible says.
Bob Munneke, Aitkin
Mail-in ballots
I don’t care who you vote for, this is just wrong! Folks in these rural areas may get mail-in ballots and just toss them thinking, “No, I choose to vote in person,” go to their polling place to find it closed with no one there to tell them where to go to vote. These are clearly not metro areas and contrary to popular belief many rural people do not have computers and internet to research what to do next. This is just one small area in the “outstate” Minnesota.
Add these up and there sure are a possible ton of votes leaving it to the Metro areas (Minneapolis, Duluth, etc.) to decide the fate of our state.
Most of Aitkin County’s precincts have changed to mail balloting. This decision was determined by each individual township. Only 13 precincts are Election Day poll place precincts for the general election on Nov. 3, 2020.
It was ultimately the town board’s decision to switch to mail-in balloting. By enacting a mail-in balloting procedure, Minnesota Statutes 204B-45, says that it must remain in place until the town revokes the resolution. The chance of that ever happening is zero!
So, there you have it. A handful of elected township officers have decided this is how we are going to vote in the future. If I didn’t want to vote in person at a polling station on Nov. 3, I would have requested an absentee ballot.
The bottom line is President Trump will lose Minnesota if Republicans are not watching the small townships! They have eliminated polling stations.
Robert Ihde, Aitkin
Wearing masks and liberty
A restaurant posts a sign on their door “No shoes, no shirt, no service.” The restaurant is taking away your liberty to wear what you want, so do you walk into that restaurant barefoot and shirtless? By the same token, do you walk through downtown Aitkin naked? Your liberty to wear what you want is often dictated by law. Liberty, in its broadest sense, is being able to do whatever you want whenever you want. But liberty in America requires us to share the responsibility of our liberties with the rule of law.
I am sad that the wearing of a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has become a political statement. I am sad that 200,000 U.S. citizens have lost their lives to this virus. I hear people saying “If I get it, I get it.” Fine, but what about those around you who are not on board with the risk of getting it just to save your so-called liberty? I also hear “let nature take its course,” and that just old people are getting it. Tell that to the families of the 32,690 deaths from COVID-19 in the city of New York alone so far. Tell that to the health care workers putting their own lives at risk. Tell that to my husband and me, who both have highly-compromised immune systems. Wearing a mask has been scientifically proven to limit the spread of this virus. Period. It protects those around you, not yourself. Why is that so disturbing? Have we lost our compassion for our fellow citizens?
Wearing a mask is a proven, inexpensive way to decrease the spread of this virus. In the words of President Trump’s coronavirus testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir, “Biology is independent of politics,” and he has not been fired – yet.
Jennie Hakes, Aitkin
Grocery shopping
With today’s modern
technology
We soon may see
That shopping for
groceries
Could cease to be.
No more workers with
Their pleasant smile
Or visiting with a friend
In a busy aisle.
The apples and other fruits
Present a beautiful display
I’d be last to
Shop any other way.
All the vegetables are
Kept fresh at best.
Ordering online fails
To pass my test.
For meats there are
so many to choose
I like to decide which
Is best to use.
Frozen and cold foods
are easy to find,
On shelves the canned goods
are neatly in line.
There were home deliveries
In the yesteryears.
A knock on the door
“Your groceries are here.”
I’ll do my shopping
In a grocery store.
Visiting and excercise help
Add pleasure to the chore.
Pearl Jensen, Aitkin
