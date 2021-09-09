Avoid Medicare Advantage hucksters
Persistent, annoying junk mail and TV ads pressure older adults to call now. Low premiums, dental and eyewear benefits: “Don’t lose out!” Callers get connected to a salesperson shilling Medicare Advantage.
At the Seven County Senior Federation, we prefer to share the whole story. Forgive my fishy theme.
• Dental and eyewear benefits sure make for an attractive lure, but know they are baited onto a sharp hook!
• By biting that lure, you would replace your original Medicare (and current other plans) with their Medicare Advantage plan for a calendar year.
• As the fish, you might get fried financially if you get stuck with a plan that is a bad fit for your health and drug needs.
• As the fish, you might get steamed as you receive bills for care while in the plan’s limited network and even bigger bills for “out-of-network” care.
• A muskie could swim through the big holes in the “net”-work of providers offered by some Advantage plans; network information is often only online.
• Corporations reel you in by offering hefty sales commissions to the sales agent, whom you may never hear from again.
• Corporations offering advantage plans always win, getting $800 per month from the feds for every fish on their stringer.
• Not all the Medicare Advantage plans stink, but there is a lot of compost in the marketplace, especially via these slimy sales tactics.
My advice:
• If a company is working that hard to move a product, there must be a catch.
• These are not the companies you want to do business with. Just ignore them.
It’s almost time to rethink your optional coverage choices, all designed to fill Original Medicare’s holes. The annual open enrollment is Oct. 15-Dec. 7. You can add, drop or change plans during that period and the new choices take effect in 2022.
Want to really understand your options for Medicare? Chat with a trusted source. The Senior Federation 866-679-4700 and the Senior LinkAge Line 800-333-2433 are your local “explainers.”
Lisa Krahn, executive director Seven County Senior Federation
