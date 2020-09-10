We only have to fear ‘fear’
Hi, I live here in Aitkin County. I am 87. I don’t wear a mask. I have two jobs. I work every day and I eat out at a bar and restaurant.
All friends and neighbors and other people do, too. They don’t wear masks either. Some of us have had or have “COVID.” So what? You get sniffles or a cold and go back to work.
I hug them all, and neighbors (one has it) sleep together and no problems. I tell them all – eat a raw carrot every four days and take zinc supplements. Farmers today put zinc in corn and in gas tanks instead of food. Enjoy life and your children and stop being afraid.
Our President Roosevelt said, “There is nothing to fear except fear itself.” God Bless America.
Jimmy Maxwell, Haypoint
