We can’t buy a new environment
There has been much criticism of the Line 3 protestors, yet those who are most judgmental of their actions don’t seem to fathom a deeper understanding of their motivation.
Pipeline protestors acted from a higher moral code, based on spiritual wisdom intertwined with the well- being of our planet for now and future generations. They embodied President Kennedy’s words “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
Pipeline 3 violates treaties with the Ojibwe people. Over 20 sacred wild rice lakes lie within one mile of Line 3 and stand to be polluted and drained over time. The dirty tar sands will contribute over 50 coal plants worth of carbon pollution to the environment.
Jesus may have disrupted the usual business of the day and violated local civic laws, when he overturned the tables of the money changers. Yet, his deliberate action was justified with the capitalistic affairs at the time. Jesus was angry with a commercial venture occuring in a sacred place.
Anyone who supports the status quo with the Enbridge Pipeline 3 abdicates their personal responsibility to bring forth a green future for us all. After all, fossil fuels are quickly becoming a dinosaur in our 21st century. How can we buy a new environment?
Lynn Anderson, Tamarack
Regarding Jan. 6
Several blocks from the U.S. Capitol, Trump was holding a rally with thousands of his fans. At its conclusion, he told the crowd to “march to the capitol, peacefully and make yourselves heard.”
Weeks before, people were coming from around the country. They and some Trump fans approached the entrance. The door was reported open at some point and they were invited in. Why? Trump fan Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed eight-year Air Force veteran, was entering when an officer of the Capitol Police, known to be rogue, shot her in the face, killing her. His name was not revealed.
Months later, the Republicans learned his name. He was to this day not arrested nor even investigated. Shame on you, Nancy Pelosi. She is responsible for capitol security. The Democrats have long been railing about this capitol incident, calling it worse that Pearl Harbor (2,000 some deaths), 9/11 (3,000 deaths); and Biden called it worse than the Civil War (more deaths than any other war).
Contrast that to Jan. 6 – one death. Those comparisons are insanity. And compare Jan. 6 to one- two years of 500 plus riots, looting, burning and destruction ($2 billion) in cities across the country. But only in cities and states with Democrat governors. And all the damage and destruction was done by Antifa and Black Lives Matter.
About two weeks before the rally, Trump requested 20,000 National Guard troops for security. The capitol police chief asked for the National Guard six times. Pelosi’s response to every request was “No.” And Mayor Bowser echoed her response. All of this is recorded on tape. Pelosi refuses to release the tape. She ordered that all Trump fans who entered the capitol be arrested and jailed. She continues to look for more. After a year, dozens are still languishing in lockup, some in isolation.
Pelosi decided to organize a bipartisan committee to study the year-long issue, including only two Republicans. Two stepped forward. She rejected them and picked two Trump-haters.
All of the above seems to have a singular line – Pelosi. It doesn’t pass the smell test. Doesn’t it seem plausible that the supposed break-in may have been orchestrated?
Jim Warneke, Aitkin
