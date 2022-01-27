News got you down? Unhappy with current events? Praying for an end to chaos and corruption?
Passivity will not save America. Because changes to our society have been slowly implemented over many decades, the fix will not be easy, quick or even in one election cycle. Truth be told, we’re the help we’re waiting for and thanks to our founding fathers, the United States can be fixed. However, many of us are unaccustomed to activism as we are busy living our lives. That must change.
Get involved and stay involved. I have said “ I’m waiting for someone to save us.” I am here to tell you help is not on the way. If this country is to be saved, it is up to you and it is up to me! What is the best way to get engaged, to fight for America, to turn our country around? The answer is simply this, for real change it must begin with us, the grassroots, flowing from the bottom up. Politicians do not lead parades, they follow them.
Immediate Action Items: Attend your Feb. 1 precinct caucus. Become a delegate, alternate or precinct captain. Become an election judge. Attend school board meetings or run for school board. Monitor classroom education and curriculum. Vote at every election.
Learn about the U.S. Constitution Article V, given to us by our founding fathers as a tool to rein-in an out-of-control federal government: Visit www.conventionof states.com. Sign the petition.Become a volunteer. Read the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Bill of Rights. Learn about home schooling. If not now, when? If not us, who?
